cbs7.com
For 64 years Complex Community Federal Credit Union has been preforming “Intentional Acts of Kindness”
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In honor of their 64th anniversary of serving West Texas, Complex Community Federal Credit Union team members conducted 64 acts of kindness across the Permian Basin. Team members were dropping off goodies at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, schools, and other organizations that serve West Texas. “We...
Family of Nathaniel Machuca honors him with balloon release
MIDLAND, Texas — The family of 25-year-old Nathaniel Machuca came together on Wednesday night to honor him with a balloon release. It has been six months since Machuca was found dead in Midland. The family gathered at his grave site in Andrews, which is where he is originally from.
Midland County Drug Court holds fall graduation ceremony for recovering substance abuse users
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Drug Court held its fall graduation ceremony Monday evening at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion. Family members and friends came out to watch and support as the Midland County Drug Court graduated nearly 20 members out of three courts Monday evening – adult felony drug, DWI and transitional treatment.
Midland Police holding 'Cans for Candy' Trunk or Treat
MIDLAND, Texas — If your children are ready to break out the Halloween costumes a little early, the Midland Police Department has the event for you. MPD will be holding its "Cans for Candy" Trunk or Treat. The event is free and open to the public, though the police...
cbs7.com
Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
This Midland man made the richest 400 Americans list
Forbes recently released its report of the wealthiest 400 people in America. For the first time, a person from Midland, Texas, made the list. And he is 84 years old- proving it's never too late.
Chevron teams up with West Texas Food Bank to promote new website
ODESSA, Texas — Chevron volunteers flocked to the Odessa West Texas Food Bank to stuff boxes with all kinds of goods on Thursday. “We have approximately 30 Chevron volunteers here at the West Texas Food Bank's Odessa warehouse and we’re assembling boxes that the food bank will distribute through its pantries and partner organizations, and the people that they serve,” said Jonathan Harshman, an advisor of Chevron.
cbs7.com
Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
midlandtxedc.com
Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2
The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
How loud can you scream? Visit the Museum of the Southwest's 'Scream Chamber' to prove it
MIDLAND, Texas — Sometimes, you just got to let it out. And now you can do that at the Museum of the Southwest. "So the scream room is definitely the most popular attraction that we have during this exhibit," Director of the Blakemore Planetarium David Lasater said. "It's a soundproof chamber that you get to test the limits of that soundproofing by screaming as loud as you can inside, and the chamber actually records your decibel levels, how high you're actually screaming. "
cbs7.com
Domestic violence victim remembered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
MC adds program to Health Science Department, continues progression with Aviation Maintenance Technician program
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics. The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.
1 ECISD school fails state school safety audit due to unlocked interior doors
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been implementing random safety intruder audits in response to the May shooting in Uvalde, and Ector County ISD has experienced some of these audits recently. The district has seen success in every school that has been inspected so far, except...
Woman cut with knife she hid under her pillow amid fight with husband
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted his wife and then injured her with a knife she was holding to defend herself. Cory McCraw. 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Interfering with an Emergency Call. According to an affidavit, on October 18, […]
cbs7.com
Veterans Reunited at Midland Restaurant
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You may know Michael’s Charcoal Grill in Midland... walls and ceiling filled with aircraft memorabilia... and one of the pictures led to a reunion decades later. During the Vietnam war, the owner of Michael’s hamburgers flew a refueling tanker. A fighter pilot flew in close to...
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping
ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
cbs7.com
Law enforcement warning community of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of the growing fentanyl crisis, especially ahead of Halloween. Rainbow fentanyl is being widely distributed and closely resembles candy, raising concern for children as halloween approaches. “This rainbow fentanyl is just putting a new twist on...
cdrecycler.com
Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project
The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
