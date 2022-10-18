MIDLAND, Texas — Sometimes, you just got to let it out. And now you can do that at the Museum of the Southwest. "So the scream room is definitely the most popular attraction that we have during this exhibit," Director of the Blakemore Planetarium David Lasater said. "It's a soundproof chamber that you get to test the limits of that soundproofing by screaming as loud as you can inside, and the chamber actually records your decibel levels, how high you're actually screaming. "

MIDLAND, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO