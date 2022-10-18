ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Two ECISD 6th graders arrested at Wilson and Young Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, ECISD police received a report of a shooting threat at Wilson & Young Middle School. Upon investigation, officers discovered the threat was made on Wednesday when two 6th-grade boys told others in the cafeteria that they had a gun in their backpacks. Both boys admitted...
Chevron teams up with West Texas Food Bank to promote new website

ODESSA, Texas — Chevron volunteers flocked to the Odessa West Texas Food Bank to stuff boxes with all kinds of goods on Thursday. “We have approximately 30 Chevron volunteers here at the West Texas Food Bank's Odessa warehouse and we’re assembling boxes that the food bank will distribute through its pantries and partner organizations, and the people that they serve,” said Jonathan Harshman, an advisor of Chevron.
Fix West Texas will soon have a permanent clinic

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Fix West Texas purchased 2.6 acres of land and are going to use that land to build a new clinic. The new clinic doesn’t have an exact date of when it will open, but it will be located on West County Road 77, behind the Mid-Cities Church.
Midland Development Corporation’s Board of Directors: Part 2

The Midland Development Corporation is governed by a seven-member board. Board members are appointed by the Midland City Council and commit to serving three-year terms. Our current board members talk about their roles, responsibilities, and aspirations for MDC and the community that they serve, in the 2nd part of a 2-part article.
How loud can you scream? Visit the Museum of the Southwest's 'Scream Chamber' to prove it

MIDLAND, Texas — Sometimes, you just got to let it out. And now you can do that at the Museum of the Southwest. "So the scream room is definitely the most popular attraction that we have during this exhibit," Director of the Blakemore Planetarium David Lasater said. "It's a soundproof chamber that you get to test the limits of that soundproofing by screaming as loud as you can inside, and the chamber actually records your decibel levels, how high you're actually screaming. "
Domestic violence victim remembered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
MC adds program to Health Science Department, continues progression with Aviation Maintenance Technician program

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland College board of trustees held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics. The Health Sciences Department is set to see an addition to its offerings in the rebirth of a prior program, while the Aviation Maintenance Technician program that was announced to be revived a couple of months ago has seen some progress on the comeback trail.
Veterans Reunited at Midland Restaurant

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -You may know Michael’s Charcoal Grill in Midland... walls and ceiling filled with aircraft memorabilia... and one of the pictures led to a reunion decades later. During the Vietnam war, the owner of Michael’s hamburgers flew a refueling tanker. A fighter pilot flew in close to...
MPD officer returns to duty following investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Xzavier Martinez, a Midland police officer, has returned to full-duty status after an investigation into his arrest for assaulting a family member in Tarrant County. Martinez was arrested by the Arlington Police Department earlier this month after a physical altercation with his brother, a police report stated. However, according to the Midland […]
Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
FBI warns Americans about SIM swapping

ODESSA, Texas — In 2021, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center received around 1,600 complaints related to SIM swapping with adjusted losses of more than 68 million dollars. SIM swapping is a method used by criminals that allows them to take control of your smartphone and break into your...
Law enforcement warning community of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of the growing fentanyl crisis, especially ahead of Halloween. Rainbow fentanyl is being widely distributed and closely resembles candy, raising concern for children as halloween approaches. “This rainbow fentanyl is just putting a new twist on...
Midland, Texas, OKs demolition project

The owner of a 12-story building in Texas that a regional public radio station says has been abandoned “for decades” has received approval from the Midland City Council to demolish the structure next year. The mid-October approval for the demolition of the Western United Life Building involves allowing...
