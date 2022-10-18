Read full article on original website
Mary Jane Miller
Mary Jane Miller died at Wood County Hospital On October 17, 2022. Her son Michael was at her side. Mary Jane was born in La Rue, Ohio on March 22, 1932. Her parents were Clayton and Edna (nee Crumlick) Barden. She is survived by her sister Roxie, brother Ken, sons Michael and Gary and daughter in law Tina. Also granddaughters Christina, Mary, Jennifer and six great grandchildren.
Joy A. Price
Joy A. Price, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Bridge Hospice Care Center. Joy was born on April 11, 1935 in Bowling Green to the late John C. And Neva L. (Aurand) Bair. She married Thomas E. Price on October 7, 1966 and he survives. Also surviving are a son, Robert (Candice) Ziegler; daughters, Nancy (Kevin) Aurand and Lesley (Andy) Hollister; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cindy Ziegler.
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
Debra Bick
Debra Bick, age 66, passed away on October 18, 2022. Debra was born in Emmett, Idaho to Bruce Yergenson and Beth Klein. Debra married John Bick on February 14, 1976 and he survives her in Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her son, Shawn (Meg) Bick; grandchildren: Rhian...
Local briefs
A pedestrian was hurt when a car struck her in a Bowling Green crosswalk on Tuesday. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, Abigail Fox was halfway into the crosswalk in the North Prospect and East Wooster streets intersection at 8:56 p.m. when she was struck by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by Brendon Rush, 21.
Help decorate the BG community tree
The Downtown Bowling Green S.I.D. and the Downtown Foundation invite the public to help decorate the community tree on Nov. 18. Ornaments may be picked up at 217 S. Church St. and then decorated on your own. The ornaments will then be hung at the community tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 18 at 6:45 p.m.
Enjoy BG parade from a parklet: Bid on seating
The Parklet Project and the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation have announced a new opportunity to support the 67th Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade. Ohio Logistics, Don Rose Auction and Realty, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Flatlands Coffee, Grounds for Thought, Juniper Brewing Company, Novel Blends, and SamB’s are partnering to auction the use of parklet spaces during this year’s holiday parade.
Be sad, mourn death — then go on
During the past month there have been three deaths which have touched our family. A friend of mine, who was my age, passed away. A coworker of my son passed away unexpectedly. And a friend of my daughter’s also passed away unexpectedly. Each of these were tragic, especially to the family members.
Elmwood adds academic booster club
BLOOMDALE – A new academic boost club is being introduced at Elmwood High School. Community member Pam Frankforther said at the Oct. 20 board of education meeting that the high school does a lot of small things to recognize its top academic students. “But I think we can do...
Fall into Rotary Park in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The Rotary Club of Perrysburg invites everyone to a Fall into Rotary Park event on Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. The free event is open to the public and will be held at Perrysburg Rotary Community Park, 26350 Fort Meigs Road. Fall into Rotary Park will feature...
Downtown Forward: BG residents start reimagining
Bowling Green residents got the opportunity to start thinking about the future of downtown on Thursday. A community feedback session, held at the Veterans Memorial Building at City Park, was the second such session this week and is part of the city’s Downtown Forward program. The city is partnering with Bowling Green State University’s Center for Regional Development in the effort as part of the CRD’s Reimagining Rural Regions – or R3 – program.
Donate coats to Salvation Army’s Warm the Family
Do you have some extra coats in your closet that you could donate? They could be used by adults and children in Wood County to stay warm this winter. The Salvation Army of Wood County is hosting its annual Warm the Family program by collecting new and gently used coats for families and children in need.
How this Wood County railroad became a trail
Wood County has a rich railroad history. Most of our cities and villages at one time had a railroad depot. We had many railroad lines crisscrossing our county. As the county progressed, the old railways were abandoned leaving behind old, gravelly, railroad beds of soil. An old, abandoned railroad bed...
BGSU to host Ohio Business Week program June 18-24
For the first time, Bowling Green State University will host the Ohio Business Week program June 18-24 for high school students interested in business careers. During the program, students from around Ohio will stay on the BGSU campus and work in teams with business professionals to create simulated business products. The student entrepreneurs will also participate in interactive sessions and trainings at the Schmidthorst College of Business to further develop their concepts. The week will wrap-up with students pitching their products to a panel of potential investors.
Perrysburg runners dominate NLL meet
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country team took seven of the top eight spots to win the Northern Lakes League meet Saturday at Whiteford Valley Golf Club. The Perrysburg boys team finished as league runners-up and both Bowling Green teams finished third in...
Wood County Prevention Coalition selected for Blue Ribbon Distinction
The Wood County Prevention Coalition has received distinction as a Blue Ribbon Coalition. The process started in July, when the Wood County Prevention Coalition applied for Phase I of CADCA’s 2022 Got Outcomes! Awards. In Phase I, CADCA reviewed and scored applications along with various required submitted products (to...
BGSU’s Pantig-Nyswtrom co-medalist at Chippewa Invite
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – Bowling Green State University junior golfer Emily Pantig-Nysrom was co-medalist at Central Michigan’s Chippewa Invitational, held Monday and Tuesday. It was her first collegiate tournament. At the par-72, 5,897-yard Birmingham Country Club, Pantig-Nystrom shot a nine-over-par 74-79—113. “A huge congratulations to Emily Pantig-Nystrom for...
Haunted history with the Black Swamp Medicine Girls at Way library
PERRYSBURG — The Black Swamp Medicine Girls, Jeanne Caryer and Susan Wiesehan, will regale attendees with haunted tales of history at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., on Thursday at 7 p.m. During their presentation, they will explore the history of lobotomies, insane asylums and other horrors of...
Bobcats advance to the district tournament
Otsego came into their Division II tournament game with a slightly better record than Bowling Green, but BG walked away with an 11-1 victory Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats advance to the district tournament with a 9-7-2 record, while Otsego bows out at 10-8. BG’s win demonstrates how good...
Vouchers Hurt Ohio: Educators explain lawsuit against state
In the past two years, $500,000 has left the Bowling Green City Schools district — and is funding private school vouchers. Board of education member Ginny Stewart said she started tracking the money in 2020, where a line item showed that $138,855 was depleted from the BG coffers for vouchers. In 2021, that increased to $341,811.
