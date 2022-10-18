For the first time, Bowling Green State University will host the Ohio Business Week program June 18-24 for high school students interested in business careers. During the program, students from around Ohio will stay on the BGSU campus and work in teams with business professionals to create simulated business products. The student entrepreneurs will also participate in interactive sessions and trainings at the Schmidthorst College of Business to further develop their concepts. The week will wrap-up with students pitching their products to a panel of potential investors.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO