Related
marketplace.org
Coal makes a comeback as Europe tries to avoid an energy emergency
In Europe, higher prices for natural gas have helped revive demand for an alternative that had, until recently, fallen out of favor: coal. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, resulting European sanction, and the Kremlin’s decision to cut gas flows to the Continent have prompted a shift back to coal-fired power plants, despite the environmental impacts.
rigzone.com
Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects
Germany is at risk of wasting billions of euros on boosting liquefied natural gas imports instead of moving toward sustainable alternatives like energy efficiency, according to a new report. The country faces about 200 billion euros ($196 billion) of additional costs for gas imports by the end of the decade,...
Record wind and solar production in Europe offset 11 billion euros in natural gas costs this year, but it’s too little to end the energy crisis
The Ukraine War is accelerating Europe’s renewable energy transition, but is it happening fast enough?. Increased solar and wind power production has softened the blow of limited natural gas supply and soaring energy prices in Europe, but renewable energy has yet to completely supplant the continent’s appetite for fossil fuels.
POLITICO
Clean energy had a big year. So did coal.
Significantly boosting clean power is key to reducing planet-warming emissions and blunting the worst of climate change. On the plus side for climate action, solar and wind power grew enough this year to offset emissions from an increase in global coal consumption. But that rise in coal — driven by spiking natural gas prices — is a step back from the world’s carbon goals. Meanwhile, tenacious supply chain problems from the early days of Covid-19 are continuing to slow deployment.
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Greece says its entire electrical grid ran on 100% renewables for the first time
Renewable energy sources covered Greece's electricity demands for about five hours last Friday, the operator of the country's power grid said.
natureworldnews.com
19-Year-Old Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Chooses German Nuclear Power Plants Over Using Coal
Greta Thunberg, a well-known 19-year-old climate activist, claims that shutting down German nuclear power plants would be "a mistake" if it required the nation to burn more climate-warming coal. Given the threat of an impending energy crisis brought on by the conflict in Ukraine, the German government is still deliberating...
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Qatar’s energy minister says Europe will get through its energy crisis this winter—but it’s going to be ‘much worse next year’
“This coming winter, because of the storage capacity being full, it’s fine,” Saad al-Kaabi said. “[F]or next year that’s going to be the issue.”
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Netherlands to pull out of treaty protecting energy investments
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Netherlands will follow Spain in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty protecting investments in the sector, its energy ministry said on Wednesday.
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk
Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
Factbox-Energy crisis revives coal demand and production
Oct 18 (Reuters) - High natural gas prices and global competition for the fuel have driven more demand for thermal coal for power generation this year as countries try to wean themselves off Russian energy supplies and seek relatively cheaper alternatives.
rigzone.com
Private Investors Again Looking At Oil And Gas After Prices Rise
Private capital funds worldwide investing in fossil fuels have raised a combined $27.9Bn compared with a total of $19.4 billion in all of 2021. — So far this year, private capital funds worldwide investing in fossil fuels — oil, gas, and natural gas — have raised a combined $27.9 billion compared with a total of $19.4 billion in all of 2021, Preqin data show.
Exposing the financial costs of climate change – and denial of the climate crisis
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. It hasn't been the best season for the invisible hand, the 18th century principle that the market be left to its own devices free of government intervention. In August, President Biden took his right hand and applied his signature to the Inflation...
BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy."
rigzone.com
USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
Several U.S. oil and gas associations have reacted after the Biden administration revealed that it was taking additional energy measures. American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said, “at a time when American energy can be a stabilizing force at home and abroad, we urge caution in continuing to rely on short-term efforts that are no substitute for sound long-term policies that enable American energy leadership”.
