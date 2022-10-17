Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Washington, D.C. Mayor May Have Made a Wrong Call on Handling Texas MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Related
NHL
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Military Appreciation Game on November 5
For the third-consecutive season, 84 Lumber has been named the presenting partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins' Military Appreciation Game, which will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 7:00 PM against the Seattle Kraken. All fans in attendance will receive a co-branded camouflage hat, courtesy of 84 Lumber. The Penguins...
NHL
Dahlin scores in fifth straight game, Sabres spoil Canucks home opener
VANCOUVER -- Rasmus Dahlin scored for a fifth straight game and also had an assist for the Buffalo Sabres, who spoiled the Vancouver Canucks home opener with a 5-1 win at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist, Alex Tuch and Zemgus Girgensons scored, and...
NHL
DAL@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' homestand continues with a matchup against the Stars tonight at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad is coming off a memorable 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Thursday night. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield and Brendan Gallagher blitzed the visitors with first-period goals by the time the game was just 7:17 old, and the Canadiens never looked back. That set the stage for Juraj Slafkovsky's first NHL snipe in the middle frame, which sent the crowd into a frenzy. Nick Suzuki added a spectacular penalty-shot tally, before Sean Monahan capped the scoring with an empty-netter to send the fans home happy. Goaltender Jake Allen turned aside 25 of 27 shots between the pipes. With the triumph, St-Louis' contingent improved to 3-0-0 on home ice thus far this season.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Grzelcyk to make season debut for Bruins against Ducks
Greenway in lineup for Wild; Avalanche claim Hunt off waivers. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will make his season debut for the Bruins against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (7...
NHL
DAL@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens were dealt a 5-2 defeat by the Stars on Saturday night at the Bell Centre. The Stars opened the scoring at the 4:24 mark of the first period on the power play. Veteran Joe Pavelski beat goaltender Jake Allen with a backhander upstairs to give the...
NHL
Nichushkin stays hot in Avalanche win against Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS -- Valeri Nichushkin scored to extend his season-opening point streak to six games, and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday. Nathan MacKinnon and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado (3-2-1), which was coming off a 3-2 loss to the Seattle...
NHL
BLOG: McCabe Finding Rhythm in his Return
McCabe played in his first game this season in the team's home opener against the Red Wings and played a small role on penalty kill. Following a 4-3 OT comeback against the Red Wings in their home opener, the Blackhawks returned to the practice rink looking to make some good habits stick.
NHL
Recap: Canes Suffer Overtime Defeat In Calgary, 3-2
CALGARY, AB. - The Carolina Hurricanes had a 2-0 lead over the Calgary Flames on Saturday, however left with just one point after coming out on the wrong side of a 3-2 score in overtime. The Story. Looking to get back on track after a disappointing 6-4 defeat to the...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Oilers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues showed their resilience in the early days of the season on Wednesday night in Seattle. After burying three goals in the first 13 minutes of action, the Blues went scoreless for the next 49 minutes of regulation and overtime. Justin Faulk - scoring his second goal of the night - eventually netted the game winner after holding strong and demonstrating the team's perserverance.
NHL
Toffoli, Flames rally for OT win against Hurricanes
CALGARY -- Tyler Toffoli scored with 30 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Calgary Flames rallied for a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday. Toffoli, who also had an assist, scored on a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Rasmus Andersson for his...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Flyers
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers. game recap. Sharangovich,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Kraken in Sunday Matinee Matchup
Chicago looks to go back-to-back at home against Seattle. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks look to extend their winning streak to three games with a matchup against the Kraken after securing two straight wins against the Sharks and Red Wings (TICKETS).
NHL
Sully Says: Credit to the Players for Response in Comeback Win
Pittsburgh rebounded from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Saturday. The Penguins started their five-game road trip in Columbus with a 6-3 comeback victory on Saturday at Nationwide Arena. Jake Guentzel, who is being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained on Thursday vs. Los Angeles,...
NHL
Caps Erupt For Four in 3rd to Win
It's not a situation the Caps want to find themselves in on a regular basis, but for the second time in as many home games, Washington rallied from a two-goal third-period deficit to win in regulation on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings. Down 2-0 heading to the final frame, the Caps erupted for a quartet of goals in the third, claiming a 4-3 victory over the Kings.
NHL
Chara honored by Bruins during pregame ceremony
Defenseman dropped ceremonial puck, retired from NHL after 24 seasons. Recently retired Bruins star Zdeno Chara and his two sons receive an ovation at TD Garden during the ceremonial puck drop before MIN-BOS 01:53 •. BOSTON -- After the ceremonial puck was dropped, Zdeno Chara shared a round of handshakes...
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
New coaching systems bring changes to Stars' play
While it was pretty rare for the team to get whistled for eight penalties Thursday in Toronto, players and coaches were philosophical ahead of Saturday's game against Montreal. As the Stars transition to a new coaching staff and a new way of playing hockey, there will be bumps in the road.
NHL
LA Kings @ Washington Capitals: How to Watch
Kings cap off five-game road trip in the nation's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Washington Capitals:. Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Capitals: 2 - 3...
Comments / 0