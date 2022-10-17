ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname

Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors

After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
Bojan Bogdanovic drills six three-pointers Wednesday against Magic

Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Wednesday night, scoring 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) while also recording one steal, dishing out two assists, and grabbing five rebounds in the Pistons' 113-109 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic could not be stopped from long-range Wednesday night, shooting...
Andrew Wiggins drops 20 points in season opener Tuesday

Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3P, 0-0 FT) with six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 29 minutes in Golden State’s 123-109 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins started the season with a 20-point night and looks to continue his...
Paolo Banchero shines in NBA debut

Paolo Banchero scored 27 points on Wednesday in his NBA debut against the Pistons, going 11-of-18 from the field and finishing with nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes. Fantasy Impact:. Banchero quickly came out and silenced anyone who may have questioned whether or not he should...
Scottie Barnes efficiently scores 15 points Wednesday

Scottie Barnes recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3PT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Cavaliers. Fantasy Impact:. Barnes was efficient and finished with a game-high plus/minus of +20. The athletic forward may not light it...
Aaron Gordon records double-double in season opening loss Wednesday

Aaron Gordon scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 33 minutes in Denver’s 123-102 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Gordon posted a double-double in the season opener. showing no ill effects from the hamstring issue he dealt with in the preseason. He was also efficient from the field, sticking mainly to shots inside the arc, and a beast on the boards, pulling down 10, the only Nugget to reach double digits. Gordon and Nikola Jokic did their part but they will need help from the likes of Michel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray if the Nuggets are going to be actual contenders this season. Murray and Porter are both coming off injuries and this team will flourish once they are back to 100% Gordon is paying early dividends for fantasy managers who took him in the mid-to-late rounds on draft day.
Jaden Ivey scores 19 points in debut Wednesday night

Jaden Ivey made an instant impact in his regular season debut for the Pistons, recording three steals, dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds, and scoring 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) in a 113-109 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Ivey impressed immediately Wednesday night, finishing with...
LeBron James drops 31 points in season opener

Lebron James flirted with a triple-double Tuesday, scoring 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-4 FT, 3-10 3PT) along with grabbing 14 rebounds and getting eight assists in a loss to the Warriors. Fantasy Impact:. James looked as good as ever Tuesday, coring over 30 points and playing the second-most out of...

