Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Kevin Durant’s 5-word reaction to Zion Williamson dominating Nets
In a message that will make New Orleans Pelicans fans happy, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant admits Zion Williamson doesn’t look like someone coming from a long injury layoff. Williamson played in his first NBA regular season game after missing the whole 2021-22 season due to a foot injury,...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis fires back at Charles Barkley over unflattering nickname
Anthony Davis is getting into it with his fellow NBA 75 member. The Los Angeles Lakers star Davis spoke to the LA Times’ Broderick Turner in an interview this week. In the interview, Davis hit back at the pejorative nickname given to him by TNT’s Charles Barkley — “Street Clothes,” a reference to Davis often being hurt and in street clothes on the bench.
Los Angeles Lakers Wanted To Include Two First-Round Picks In A Trade Only If They Could Land Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell
The Lakers would have given up on their two future first-round picks if they could somehow get Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell in a trade.
Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins openly blamed Rob Pelinka for the Los Angeles Lakers' blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors.
Kyrie Irving expresses some regret over asking for trade from Cavs and joining rival Celtics
As Cleveland Cavaliers fans look forward to what they hope will be an incredibly positive and exciting 2022-23 NBA season, it appears that one former Cavs star is looking back. Veteran guard Kyrie Irving recently sat down with NBA insider Shams Charania to talk about life, basketball and more. Interestingly,...
The Lakers have a major shooting problem and Anthony Davis is a huge part of it
The Lakers have jump-shooting issues. We’re only one game into the season and that’s already apparent. It’s bad. Very bad. So bad that LeBron James threw the entire Lakers team under the bus for their lack of shooting prowess against the Warriors in the team’s opening night loss.
Kawhi Leonard’s hilarious response to Lakers-Warriors game
The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors tipped off the NBA season on Tuesday night, but Kawhi Leonard was not watching. Instead, the Los Angeles Clippers star was in San Diego watching the Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS. Leonard and the Clippers held practice on...
Anthony Davis’ strong response to Charles Barkley calling him ‘street clothes’
The Los Angeles Lakers officially begin their 2022-23 campaign on Tuesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Many question marks surround this team as they look to return to the playoffs, but most importantly, Anthony Davis needs to stay healthy. In a recent interview with Brad Turner of The LA...
Draymond Green’s defense outright disrespects Lakers’ Russell Westbrook
It’s going to take time for the Los Angeles Lakers roster to gel, so their opening night matchup against the Golden State Warriors represented a steep challenge. Surely enough, the Lakers played from behind throughout the game and were ultimately out-classed in the fourth quarter en route to a 123-109 loss.
CBS Sports
Celtics owner says he blocked Jazz, former Boston exec Danny Ainge from 'stealing' Joe Mazzulla in offseason
During the offseason, Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge tried to add Joe Mazzulla to the team's coaching staff but was blocked by Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck. Ainge, of course, was the Celtics' president of basketball operations until 2021, and has a long-standing relationship with Grousbeck and the organization. "I prevented...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors
After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
fantasypros.com
Bojan Bogdanovic drills six three-pointers Wednesday against Magic
Bojan Bogdanovic lead the Pistons offense Wednesday night, scoring 24 points (8-16 FG, 6-10 3PT, 2-2 FT) while also recording one steal, dishing out two assists, and grabbing five rebounds in the Pistons' 113-109 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Bogdanovic could not be stopped from long-range Wednesday night, shooting...
fantasypros.com
Andrew Wiggins drops 20 points in season opener Tuesday
Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3P, 0-0 FT) with six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 29 minutes in Golden State’s 123-109 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. Fantasy Impact:. Wiggins started the season with a 20-point night and looks to continue his...
fantasypros.com
Paolo Banchero shines in NBA debut
Paolo Banchero scored 27 points on Wednesday in his NBA debut against the Pistons, going 11-of-18 from the field and finishing with nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 35 minutes. Fantasy Impact:. Banchero quickly came out and silenced anyone who may have questioned whether or not he should...
fantasypros.com
Scottie Barnes efficiently scores 15 points Wednesday
Scottie Barnes recorded 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-1 3PT), three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, one block and three turnovers in 32 minutes in Wednesday's 108-105 win over the Cavaliers. Fantasy Impact:. Barnes was efficient and finished with a game-high plus/minus of +20. The athletic forward may not light it...
fantasypros.com
Aaron Gordon records double-double in season opening loss Wednesday
Aaron Gordon scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3P, 2-2 FT) with 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal across 33 minutes in Denver’s 123-102 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday. Gordon posted a double-double in the season opener. showing no ill effects from the hamstring issue he dealt with in the preseason. He was also efficient from the field, sticking mainly to shots inside the arc, and a beast on the boards, pulling down 10, the only Nugget to reach double digits. Gordon and Nikola Jokic did their part but they will need help from the likes of Michel Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray if the Nuggets are going to be actual contenders this season. Murray and Porter are both coming off injuries and this team will flourish once they are back to 100% Gordon is paying early dividends for fantasy managers who took him in the mid-to-late rounds on draft day.
fantasypros.com
Jaden Ivey scores 19 points in debut Wednesday night
Jaden Ivey made an instant impact in his regular season debut for the Pistons, recording three steals, dishing out four assists, grabbing three rebounds, and scoring 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) in a 113-109 win over the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. Ivey impressed immediately Wednesday night, finishing with...
fantasypros.com
LeBron James drops 31 points in season opener
Lebron James flirted with a triple-double Tuesday, scoring 31 points (12-25 FG, 4-4 FT, 3-10 3PT) along with grabbing 14 rebounds and getting eight assists in a loss to the Warriors. Fantasy Impact:. James looked as good as ever Tuesday, coring over 30 points and playing the second-most out of...
Lakers News: Despite Late Rally, Lakers Fall To Clippers In 103-97 Heartbreaker
Kawhi Leonard came off the bench for only the 28th time in his career.
Comments / 0