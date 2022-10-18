‘It could really change the entire culture’: Movement aims to create sense of belonging in Rockford

Read full article on original website
WIFR
Rockford entrepreneur credits female empowerment for success
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Amazon Prime hit series, ‘A League of Their Own’ shows how the drive of the all women’s baseball team, Rockford Peaches, led to championship after championship. That female empowerment across the Stateline still holds true today. A national travel website puts the...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘Share the value”: Smeja Homestead Foundation in Rockford names new executive director
ROCKFORD — The Smeja Homestead Foundation has named a new executive director. The foundation, which is committed to preserving Indian Hill Manor & Farm, welcomed Brian Reis into the new role. “We are excited to have someone with Brian’s background and experience to implement a new vision for the...
rockrivercurrent.com
Descendant of Howard Colman puts faith in developer’s pitch for Barber-Colman complex
Thank you for bringing attention to the Barber-Colman development. Descendants of Howard D. Colman have long wished to see something spectacular done with the aged buildings/grounds. The city of Rockford has been determined and dogged in its efforts to find a good match for this development project. My husband, John...
rockrivercurrent.com
Downtown Rockford’s biggest venue has another new name
ROCKFORD — Downtown’s biggest sports and entertainment venue has a new name and a new deal with its biggest sports franchise. The former BMO Harris Bank Center is now known as simply the BMO Center, officials announced Thursday. And the center has a new nine-year agreement with the Rockford IceHogs to extend the organizations’ partnership.
rockrivercurrent.com
Hockey comes home, a local play and more: 12 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — This weekend offers the perfect chance to get a jump start on your Halloween candy hoarding with multiple trunk-or-treat events happening in the area. Or you can catch a local play, a nationally touring comedy act or check out the Rockford IceHogs debut. (Get it, “check” out.)
Freeport Culver’s raising money for local nonprofit
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Culver’s in Freeport will donate a portion of its sales to a local nonprofit dedicated to the vitality of the Pecatonica River. On Oct. 25, Culver’s of Freeport, 1690 S. Dirck Drive, will donate $1 from every Concrete Mixer sold to the Friends of the Pecatonica River Foundation. Donations will be collected […]
rockrivercurrent.com
Introducing Colman Yards: A first look at the future of Rockford’s Barber-Colman complex
ROCKFORD — A relic of the city’s industrial heritage, which has stood for years as a behemoth of blight over south Rockford, could transform into a bustling hive of hundreds of living spaces and multiple small shops under a developer’s vision for the sprawling historic property. The...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘Celebrate different milestones’: New event space to fill former Rent-A-Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — An event-hosting business is moving to the Meadow Mart Shopping Center to host gatherings and give residents a place to celebrate. 815 Event Space plans to move into the former Rent-A-Center at 6331 N. Second St. in Loves Park. The owner hopes to open their doors early next year.
A look at the Lorden building’s history in downtown Rockford amid demolition
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Founders Landing, otherwise known as the Lorden building, will soon be a downtown Rockford memory. That doesn’t mean the future won’t be bright for the building’s remaining footprint. City officials say once the makeshift concert and event venue is demolished, plans will commence to redevelop Davis Park into full-scale urban attraction. The […]
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Your Scariest Nightmares Come Alive Inside New Illinois City Mural
Are you ready to live inside your nightmares? This Hallowee you can do just that in downtown Rockford, but this is your last weekend to experience it. A few weeks ago I was walking around on Madison street, I think I might have been walking to or from Food Truck Tuesdays, when I saw something I hadn't seen before, a mural on the side of the building, with let's face it... creepy vibes.
rockrivercurrent.com
Machesney Park mayor teases multiple new businesses in State of the Parks speech
LOVES PARK — The village of Machesney Park’s most active business corridor is nearly full, but Mayor Steve Johnson said there’s an effort underway to create more opportunities for growth. Approximately 99% of existing commercial buildings along Illinois 173, also known as West Lane Road, are occupied,...
Your One Chance to Explore the Second Most Haunted Place in Rockford, Illinois
The Barnes Mansion in Rockford, Illinois is notoriously haunted, and on October 29th we will have the rare opportunity to explore its terrifying halls. Every time I visit the Burpee Museum on Natural History in Downtown Rockford, I am enamored by the two beautiful Victorian homes that flank it on either side; the Barnes and Manny Mansions. What is the history of these homes? What purpose do they serve today? What do they look like inside? Are the homes haunted?
rockrivercurrent.com
You Gotta Try This: Midnight Collection at Candy Cloud in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: Candy Cloud. Address: 6286 E. State St., Rockford. Owner: Alex and Paityn Edwards.
Five Guys coming to Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A new Five Guys hamburger restaurant is coming to Machesney Crossings on Illinois 173 / West Lane Road. According to the Village of Machesney Park, several new businesses will be moving into the Route 173 corridor, including Five Guys, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and D1 Store at Machesney Crossings, and Zoe’s […]
rockrivercurrent.com
After a delay in demolition, former Rockford grocery store burns. Here’s what the lag cost the city
ROCKFORD — A City Council decision to delay demolition of a dilapidated former grocery store may wind up costing Rockford additional money after fire ravaged the property this week. Fire consumed the former Al-Mart at 2323 W. State St. around 8:40 p.m. Monday night, forcing multiple fire companies to...
WIFR
Demolition begins at Founders Landing in Rockford’s Davis Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition began Tuesday on a seven-story building in the center of Davis Park. The Lorden Building became vacant more than 25 years ago and is now the focus of a major renovation of the park. Rockford City Council members officially approved phase one of the Davis...
oglecountylife.com
I leave filled with a sense of accomplishment
I knew I wanted to be a journalist my second year of college. I was going to be a teacher at the time, like my parents, but I noticed our college had no paper and decided that I should help start one. Well, I did, and it led to a change of major and a 30-plus year career.
Smile, You’re On Camera! Illinois Man Poops In The Middle Of Walmart
What's worse is that I had to witness it in person. Yeah, you read that right. I was shopping at Walmart in Rockford, Illinois when I stumbled upon a trail of turds. Literal crap. I was beyond confused as to where it came from - or who it came from and WHY? HOW? WHAT?
