FOX59

2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point where the actual shooting happened. Anyone […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests

Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
GREENFIELD, IN

