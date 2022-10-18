Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries in shooting
A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
IMPD investigating teenager shot near 30th and Post on east side, 3rd person shot there in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon. The shooting left a person critically injured. IMPD told 13News the victim is an older teenager who is not yet an adult. The shooting is right near where two people were shot...
2 injured, Lafayette woman arrested after drunk driving crash while evading police
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An allegedly drunk woman crashed into the parking lot of a Lafayette taco restaurant Friday morning while evading police, injuring herself and another driver. 47-year-old Shalontee Smith of Lafayette was arrested for multiple drunk and reckless driving charges Friday after fleeing police and colliding with another car, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office […]
‘Punched, slapped, if you spill something’: Greenfield babysitter accused of neglect, battery
GREENFIELD, Ind. — “Mom, you get beat up.” Court documents show that was how one boy answered when his mother asked him what happened when children were disciplined at their babysitter’s house in Greenfield. The Department of Child Services contacted the Greenfield Police Department in mid-September after several parents, who hired 29-year-old Meleiah Fisher as […]
Indianapolis man gets 9 years for nearly beating girlfriend to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction after pleading guilty to nearly beating his girlfriend to death in January 2020. Court records show that Dawann Martin pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, and attempted obstruction of law, a Level 5 felony, […]
Man dies at hospital after shooting; IMPD now investigating
INDIANAPOLIS — One man died at the hospital after being admitted as a walk-in shooting victim late Thursday. IMPD said the man showed up with gunshot wounds at St. Vincent Hospital just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced deceased shortly afterwards by medical staff. It’s unknown at this point where the actual shooting happened. Anyone […]
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
Surveillance video from shooting at apartment complex near 30th and Post in Indianapolis 10-20-2022
One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
Two Indy families seek answers following pair of unsolved murders from October 2021
With 34 homicides in 31 days, last October was the deadliest month in the history of the city. Unfortunately, one year later more than half of those cases remains unsolved.
3 shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said three people arrived at area hospitals after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to IU Health West in Avon just after 11 p.m. Tuesday when a woman arrived with a injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say she was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Officers believe she was shot in […]
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
Fight near campus leads to 3 arrests
Three people were arrested Saturday after a fight on the corner of Northwestern and Stadium avenues. Lafayette man Tyrome Nixon Jr., 30, was the aggressor in the fight, West Lafayette Police Capt. Adam Ferguson said. Nixon was allegedly fighting with 22-year-old Luis Mejia-Escobar, of Indianapolis. Both men were arrested on...
Greenfield police search for woman missing for 27 days
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly a month. According to the police department, Amber L. Kendall-Guffey last had contact with her family on Sept. 22 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. Amber is described as […]
Woman dies at hospital after being shot on Indy's east side
A woman died at a local hospital Tuesday after being shot on Indianapolis' west side, according to IMPD.
