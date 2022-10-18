Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Already Up For Sale
Making its big debut earlier this year, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is laden with superlatives – not only is it the quickest and most powerful production model to ever wear the Cadillac Escalade nameplate, it’s also the most expensive production Cadillac ever made. Now, this particular example is up for grabs in a new online auction.
gmauthority.com
2024 Cadillac Celestiq And Its Advanced Suspension System: Feature Spotlight
GM officially unveiled the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq this past Monday, showing off Cadillac‘s most advanced and luxurious car yet, as well as one of the most important vehicles the luxury marque has ever offered. Today, we’re taking a deep dive into the suspension characteristics of Cadillac’s new ultra-luxury halo car.
Fox News
'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price
Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
gmauthority.com
Lenny Kravitz Can’t Wait To Personalize His 2024 Cadillac Celestiq: Video
Cadillac just unveiled the production-spec 2024 Cadillac Celestiq yesterday, pulling the sheets on the luxury brand’s all-new, all-electric flagship. Among the many impressive facts and figures is the Cadillac Celestiq’s extreme customizability, and now, singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz is jumping into the customization process in the following short video.
insideevs.com
Cadillac, Jeep, Mercedes & Rolls Royce: Top EV News Oct 21, 2022
This week, we have news on the pricey Cadillac Celestiq, Mercedes EGE SUV, Rolls Royce Spectre, and Jeep Avenger: Our Top EV News for the week of October 21, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Check out this week's newsletter for more EV news including Q3 EV Sales.
The Auto Chanel
New Electric Pick-up From GMC +VIDEO
DETROIT – GMC’s introduction of the first-ever Sierra EV marks a turning point for the premium truck brand, as it expands its portfolio of all-electric trucks. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers uncompromising pickup capability, a GM-estimated 400 miles of range1 on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform.
The Auto Chanel
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Land Rover Discovery SE7 (1997) ... Continue reading. By Peter Habicht, Senior Editor Formula 1 Desk The Auto Channel Circuit of The Americas Austin TX October 22, 2022: Following his smooth running during yesterday’s young driver outing with the Williams Team at Circuit of The Americas, Floridian Logan Sargeant now has a conditional offer for a full time drive alongsid ... Continue reading.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Raptor Digital Presale Event Announced For Mexico
A handful of new Blue Oval models have been announced for or have already launched in Mexico over the past few months, including the Ford Maverick, which is set to arrive in that country early next year, as well as the Ford Ranger Raptor, which launched there in late 2021. Now, fresh on the heels of the Ford Bronco Raptor launching in the U.S. back in August, the rugged, high-performance SUV will soon be joining those models in Mexico following a digital pre-sale event that is set to take place on Tuesday, October 25th.
teslarati.com
General Motors unveils GMC Sierra EV
On Thursday, General Motors unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new electric GMC Sierra. The pickup comes in three trims, with the fully loaded Denali Edition 1 priced at $107,000 MSRP. The Denali Edition 1 was named after the highest peak in North America. According to GM, the all-electric pickup, “is built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be.”
fordauthority.com
Ford Names Lommel Proving Ground Building After Former Exec
Richard Parry-Jones left an indelible mark on Ford Motor Company in his years as an engineer there, is often credited with helping the company transition into an automaker that sells dynamic passenger cars, and is referred to by many as the “CEO” of driving dynamics after leading the development of a number of important vehicles. Sadly, Parry-Jones passed away last year as a result of a tractor accident on his farm in Wales, but now, his name will live on at the automaker’s Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium, where it will adorn a building at that particular site.
