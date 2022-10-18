Read full article on original website
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document.
