UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.-- The Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm is hosting its 4th annual "Plant Powered PSU" event from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. Guests will have the chance to explore plant-based foods and meals through food samples, activities and educational stations. The event is free and open to the public, and it will be held at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in downtown State College. Guests should enter the church lobby from E. Calder Way.

