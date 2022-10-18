ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn was expected to deliver a treacherous storm surge to parts of Mexico Sunday after plowing over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Sunday that...
New Electric Pick-up From GMC +VIDEO

DETROIT – GMC’s introduction of the first-ever Sierra EV marks a turning point for the premium truck brand, as it expands its portfolio of all-electric trucks. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers uncompromising pickup capability, a GM-estimated 400 miles of range1 on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform.
Saturday, October 22, 2022

Land Rover Discovery SE7 (1997) ... Continue reading. By Peter Habicht, Senior Editor Formula 1 Desk The Auto Channel Circuit of The Americas Austin TX October 22, 2022: Following his smooth running during yesterday’s young driver outing with the Williams Team at Circuit of The Americas, Floridian Logan Sargeant now has a conditional offer for a full time drive alongsid ... Continue reading.
This Week in Energy News: 7 Stories You Need to See Straight From The Horses Mouth

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy energy industry press releases from PR Newswire. NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help see the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

