Louisville, KY

stateoflouisville.com

Louisville football Gameday Central: Pitt Edition

Louisville football looks to keep the momentum rolling as an aggressive Pittsburgh team comes to town. Everything you need to know. Where: Cardinal Stadium | Louisville, KY (Capacity: 62,500) When: 8 PM ET | Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. How to watch: ACC Network or Watch ESPN (Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville Bowl Projections After Week 7

Normally throughout the season you all see me posting weekly updates about Louisville’s bowl projections. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to do one yet this season because….you know. HOWEVER!. After receiving virtually no bowl projections since the Boston College loss, including after the Virginia win, Louisville somehow...
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet

Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Ellis Looks to Repeat in Dunk Contest at Louisville Live

Headband CEO El Ellis kicks off his senior season with a return to the Dunk Contest tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. Defending dunk contest champion El Ellis looks to go back-to-back tonight at Louisville Live. His perfect dunk to win the contest last year was otherworldly and he is more than capable of defending his crown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals

Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville junior JJ Traynor overcoming the 'impossible' in conditioning push

Louisville forward JJ Traynor knew he'd be challenged more than he has before and that served as part of his reasoning to return to the program following the coaching change. While a prospect at Bardstown High School, Traynor built a relationship with Kenny Payne. He knew the compassion and demands that would come with being a player under Payne.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —When it faces Louisville on Saturday, Pitt will be without its starting left tackle. —The Panthers will also be without WR Jaden Bradley, who abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal. The Redshirt freshman is currently Pitt’s leader in touchdown receptions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Harlow announced as guest host for Louisville Live at Slugger Field

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will make a special appearance at this year's edition of Louisville Live. Harlow shared a post on Instagram last week, teasing to a possible appearance. Then Wednesday, the University of Louisville confirmed the news:. The college basketball kickoff is scheduled for Oct....
LOUISVILLE, KY
a-z-animals.com

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?

Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election. As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg. Findley was one of eight...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

With 18-story tunnel complete, MSD hands off downtown Louisville site for Waterfront Park expansion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City and state leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the opening of Louisville MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel. The massive site — which pokes its head above ground at 12th and Rowan streets near downtown Louisville —is now a 4-mile tunnel that burrows 18 stories beneath Louisville. The tunnel is designed to prevent sewage from overflowing in the city’s waterways during significant rain events, one of several projects in the city’s more than $1 billion plan to meet the federal consent decree.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County Schools to upgrade 3 high school athletic stadiums

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is undergoing a district-wide capital construction project to enhance three athletic facilities. Oldham County Board of Education approved projects after House Bill 678 was signed into law in April. House Bill 678 allows for a local board of education of a district to provide for and commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation or modification of the school district's facilities through June 30, 2024.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
LOUISVILLE, KY

