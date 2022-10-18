Read full article on original website
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football Gameday Central: Pitt Edition
Louisville football looks to keep the momentum rolling as an aggressive Pittsburgh team comes to town. Everything you need to know. Where: Cardinal Stadium | Louisville, KY (Capacity: 62,500) When: 8 PM ET | Saturday, October 22nd, 2022. How to watch: ACC Network or Watch ESPN (Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck,...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Bowl Projections After Week 7
Normally throughout the season you all see me posting weekly updates about Louisville’s bowl projections. Unfortunately I haven’t been able to do one yet this season because….you know. HOWEVER!. After receiving virtually no bowl projections since the Boston College loss, including after the Virginia win, Louisville somehow...
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball: Details on why this will be the biggest Louisville Live yet
Louisville Senior Associate AD Lottie Stockwell discusses Louisville Live both past and present. What began as a unique idea has transformed into perhaps college basketball’s greatest preseason event. Since 2018, Louisville men’s and women’s basketball’s season-opening celebration, Louisville Live, has yet to disappoint. Louisville Live is...
Ellis Looks to Repeat in Dunk Contest at Louisville Live
Headband CEO El Ellis kicks off his senior season with a return to the Dunk Contest tonight at Louisville Slugger Field. Defending dunk contest champion El Ellis looks to go back-to-back tonight at Louisville Live. His perfect dunk to win the contest last year was otherworldly and he is more than capable of defending his crown.
Louisville Basketball: ’23 4-Star C Eyes Cardinals
Kenny Payne seeks to make a splash in next year’s recruiting class by landing 4-Star Center Isaiah Miranda. LOUISVILLE, KY– The 7-foot big man out of Castaic, California made his official visit to Louisville last month and from the looks of it he enjoyed himself by throwing up an L with the coaching staff.
247Sports
Louisville junior JJ Traynor overcoming the 'impossible' in conditioning push
Louisville forward JJ Traynor knew he'd be challenged more than he has before and that served as part of his reasoning to return to the program following the coaching change. While a prospect at Bardstown High School, Traynor built a relationship with Kenny Payne. He knew the compassion and demands that would come with being a player under Payne.
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —When it faces Louisville on Saturday, Pitt will be without its starting left tackle. —The Panthers will also be without WR Jaden Bradley, who abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he was entering the transfer portal. The Redshirt freshman is currently Pitt’s leader in touchdown receptions.
Louisville Picked First in 2022 ACC Preseason Poll, Two Cards Named All-ACC
Guards Hailey Van Lith and Morgan Jones were named to the 10-person preseason All-ACC team, and the Cardinals were tabbed as the preseason favorite.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville football is 3-6 in its first game after Taylor Swift releases an album
We crunched the numbers, and the narrative is clear: Taylor Swift is the biggest distraction for Louisville football since Call of Duty. As you should know by now, when it comes to Louisville football and basketball, we are a very data-driven site. We only come with hard-hitting numbers. So, it...
wdrb.com
Jack Harlow announced as guest host for Louisville Live at Slugger Field
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jack Harlow will make a special appearance at this year's edition of Louisville Live. Harlow shared a post on Instagram last week, teasing to a possible appearance. Then Wednesday, the University of Louisville confirmed the news:. The college basketball kickoff is scheduled for Oct....
a-z-animals.com
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?
Why Does Kentucky Have So Many Tornadoes? Which Were the Biggest?. There have been 62 killer tornadoes, resulting in 417 fatalities in Kentucky since 1830. The big question is, why does Kentucky have so many tornadoes? In this post, we’ll explain the unique conditions contributing to the occurrence of tornadoes in Kentucky and give examples of the biggest ones in recent times.
wdrb.com
Vernardos Circus set to open this week on downtown Louisville waterfront
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step right up: The Vernardos Circus is back on Louisville's waterfront. The circus began setting up its big top Tuesday morning near the base of the Big Four Bridge at Waterfront Park. This is the third year the circus has made a stop in Louisville, and...
Louisville’s mayoral race gets attention from national groups as Election Day approaches
With Election Day close, Louisville mayoral candidates are spending big. And groups outside Jefferson County are backing their runs, too.
wdrb.com
Intermittent closures to 2 ramps on I-64 in west Louisville will last into next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two ramps on Interstate 64 are shut down in west Louisville. The I-64 West off-ramps to 22nd Street and the I-64 East on-ramps from 22nd Street will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Wednesday. The intermittent closures will last about 30 minutes...
Wave 3
Primary foe backs Greenberg for mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former candidate for Louisville Metro mayor has announced who he is supporting in the general election. As the two stood side by side at the Newburg Community Center, Pastor Tim Findley Jr. said he’s supporting Democratic candidate Craig Greenberg. Findley was one of eight...
wdrb.com
With 18-story tunnel complete, MSD hands off downtown Louisville site for Waterfront Park expansion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City and state leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the opening of Louisville MSD's Waterway Protection Tunnel. The massive site — which pokes its head above ground at 12th and Rowan streets near downtown Louisville —is now a 4-mile tunnel that burrows 18 stories beneath Louisville. The tunnel is designed to prevent sewage from overflowing in the city’s waterways during significant rain events, one of several projects in the city’s more than $1 billion plan to meet the federal consent decree.
wdrb.com
Oldham County Schools to upgrade 3 high school athletic stadiums
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Schools is undergoing a district-wide capital construction project to enhance three athletic facilities. Oldham County Board of Education approved projects after House Bill 678 was signed into law in April. House Bill 678 allows for a local board of education of a district to provide for and commence the funding, financing, design, construction, renovation or modification of the school district's facilities through June 30, 2024.
Wave 3
Susan Witten’s disqualification from KY State Rep. race explained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Oct. 20, Susan Witten has been disqualified from the district 31 House of Representative race. The decision came down to Kentucky laws for candidacy paperwork. The law says that candidates must reside in the district they plan to run for. Witten filed her paperwork...
wdrb.com
Historic building in downtown Louisville transformed into loft apartments
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic building in downtown Louisville is getting a new life. The Myers Medical Lofts officially opened Friday. Once the University of Louisville's "Myers Hall," the complex is on Broadway, right off Interstate 65 near the downtown hospitals. A developer — Underhill Associates — bought the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Pedestrian killed in downtown Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a fatal crash in downtown Louisville on Thursday night. Louisville Metro Police Department said that just before 11 p.m. they responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle. The crash happened on 3rd Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
