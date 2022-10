Parkland College trustees have approved Dr. Pamela Lau's contract, confirming her as the sixth president of the college. Lau, who currently serves as executive vice president at Parkland, will succeed fifth president Dr. Thomas Ramage following his retirement at the end of the year. Lau's four-year contract is set to begin in January and will extend through December 2026. Ramage will retire after 15 years at the helm.

