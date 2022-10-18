Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
4,000 racers to compete in Ironman Sacramento on Sunday
SACRAMENTO - The final preparations were underway Saturday for Ironman California. Nearly 4,000 triathletes are in Sacramento preparing for Sunday's race. One athlete from Texas to CBS13 she looks forward to running across the finish line tomorrow morning."After 140.2 miles, I want to have that feeling and have that accomplishment. Because anyone can be going through anything mentally, physically, and emotionally in life, but when you do it like this -- in one day -- and you come across it, you know that everything is going to be OK...You can overcome anything -- any challenges,": said Jacqueline Villarrell from Waco, Texas. The race starts at the American River, where athletes will compete in a 2.5-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run. Road closures are in effect in downtown Sacramento. L Street is closed between 10th and 15th streets, and N Street is closed between 7th and 15th streets.More road closures are expected ahead of the race.
The Auto Chanel
The Auto Channel In Austin: Pathway clear for Logan Sargeant's Full Time Drive with Williams Racing
Circuit of The Americas Austin TX October 22, 2022: Following his smooth running during yesterday’s young driver outing with the Williams Team at Circuit of The Americas, Floridian Logan Sargeant now has a conditional offer for a full time drive alongside Alexander Albon for 2023 with the team. Logan...
The Auto Chanel
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Land Rover Discovery SE7 (1997) ... Continue reading. By Peter Habicht, Senior Editor Formula 1 Desk The Auto Channel Circuit of The Americas Austin TX October 22, 2022: Following his smooth running during yesterday’s young driver outing with the Williams Team at Circuit of The Americas, Floridian Logan Sargeant now has a conditional offer for a full time drive alongsid ... Continue reading.
The Auto Chanel
New Electric Pick-up From GMC +VIDEO
DETROIT – GMC’s introduction of the first-ever Sierra EV marks a turning point for the premium truck brand, as it expands its portfolio of all-electric trucks. Led by the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, it offers uncompromising pickup capability, a GM-estimated 400 miles of range1 on a full charge and unique features made possible only by its dedicated EV truck platform.
The Auto Chanel
This Week in Transportation News: 10 Stories You Need to See Straight From The Horses Mouth
A roundup of the week's most newsworthy auto and transport industry press releases from PR Newswire. NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help see the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
Comments / 0