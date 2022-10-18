Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Zuckerberg's dad offered him a choice — college, or a McDonald's franchise
What would the internet look like today if Zuckerberg were never made himself known to the whole world? Well, we’ll never know. But we know that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg would had the opportunity to run a McDonald’s franchise upon his father’s offer, his sister, Randi Zuckerberg, told CNN Business in an interview.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Engadget
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
Black Woman Contracted to Work for Apple, Loses Job After Posting TikTok Video About Her Day
Nylah Boone, a former Apple contractor, is raising concerns after losing her job amid a viral TikTok video that has made its rounds on the internet. The video, titled “Day in the life of a Black girl working in tech,” has reached nearly 400,000 views, with hundreds of comments asking Boone for career advice and highlighting some of her daily routines and activities that consist of her being an Apple contracted worker.
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
I’ve tried Mark Zuckerberg’s new Meta Quest Pro VR face-tracking headset – it left me shocked
MARK Zuckerberg has unveiled a brand new virtual reality headset that can track your eyes and face. The high-end Meta Quest Pro is the latest set of VR goggles to come out of Facebook's parent company – and I've already tried it. For months, we've been hearing about a...
Walmart Wants to Take on TikTok, Instagram
Shopping had evolved pretty radically over the last 100 years. At the turn of the 20th century, options were pretty limited, comparatively speaking. The local general store was the go-to place to find a handful of brands to choose from. But now we live in a time of over-abundance. Thanks...
U.K. Broadcaster Channel 4 Launches Digital-First Brand Channel 4.0
U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 is launching a new digital-first brand titled Channel 4.0. Set to launch on Oct. 26 on YouTube and Channel 4’s social platforms, the brand will focus on 13-24 year olds. The broadcaster has already tapped Gen Z content creators including Chunkz, Nella Rose and Alhan Gençay, to Spuddz, Mist and Dreya Mac to host a plethora of new series and “unexpected collaborations” based in youth culture and sprinkled with “playful mischief.” Head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari and digital commissioning editor Evie Buckley are editorial leads for Channel 4.0, working with Channel 4’s social content and distribution...
Netflix wants to soften the blow when it inevitably kicks you off your friend’s shared account
The pandemic's slowdown also ended a couple of years of prolific growth for Netflix. With the decline in the addition of new subscribers, the streaming company started looking at ways to maximize its revenue. This included hiking subscription prices in the US and Canada at the beginning of 2022, making it among the most expensive streaming services. Netflix also developed second thoughts about password sharing and started cracking down on this behavior in select markets. Now, before the company inevitably ends password sharing down the line, it has launched a new tool allowing you to migrate your profile from one account to another.
KTNV
Evette Rios | 10/20/22
Have no fear, fall is here! Lifestyle Expert and mom Evette Rios shares some of her favorite ideas…from mealtime prep to unique personalized e-greetings, even an easy payment solution and fun fall snacks! Evette gives you a head start into the busy fall season!. This segment is paid for...
Netflix will no longer allow you to share passwords for free
Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing – and will start charging people to share accounts. Currently, a Netflix account holder can add up to five profiles to their account. Those profiles will become sub-accounts that cost money starting in early 2023. Netflix will now only allow one...
CNET
You Might See Warning Screens With Facebook Posts Soon
Meta's independent oversight board announced Thursday that it can choose to apply warning screens and labels to posts on Facebook and Instagram, starting this month. The warning screens include labeling content as "disturbing" or "sensitive." These labels would be applied when "leaving up or restoring qualifying content," including to photos...
The Verge
Netflix is ‘seriously exploring’ a cloud gaming service
Netflix is seriously considering its own cloud gaming platform, the company’s VP of games Mike Verdu said at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference on Tuesday (via Protocol). Netflix jumped into gaming in a big way last year with its mobile games lineup, but the company is apparently looking to use its overall expertise in streaming data to let people play games over the cloud.
KTNV
NYC opens its first refugee-style camp to house influx of migrants
The first refugee-style camp is finally open in New York City. "This is a historical moment. We haven't seen something like this in New York City for nearly a century," said Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs Commissioner Manuel Castro. After criticism and a number of controversies, the city unveiled the...
Snapchat will let you keep your stories up for a week
Snapchat is trying to take back the crown as the top place to post Stories. In a press release, the company announced a number of new features coming to Snapchat Plus, the company’s subscription product that offers additional features for users. One of those features is Custom Story Expiration, which now allows subscribers to leave a story up for as little as an hour to as long as a week instead of the default twenty-four-hour expiration.
8 Times Hollywood Created Waaay Over-The-Top Marketing Campaigns To Promote A Horror Movie
When a trailer just isn't enough.
nftgators.com
Meta Ordered to Sell GIF Platform Giphy as UK Antitrust Watchdog Confirms Ruling
Facebook parent Meta Platforms has been ordered to sell Giphy. UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed the ruling first published in November 2021. The antitrust watchdog claimed Giphy has the ability to become a direct rival of Facebook in the country. Meta Platforms has been ordered to sell the...
Netflix rolling out "much requested feature" in new update
Cracking down on password sharing? Or helping subscribers to get over a break up?
Meta's Giphy loss sets new antitrust precedent
Meta's agreement to sell Giphy under orders from U.K. regulators marks the first time the social networking giant has been forced to unwind an acquisition — and widens the horizon for global regulatory efforts to rein in Big Tech companies. The big picture: GIFs, the animated images Giphy distributes,...
Netflix Is Offering Its Cheapest Subscription Yet, But There’s A Major Downside
The streaming industry is quaking after Netflix announced its newest and cheapest subscription package in company history. Launching on Nov. 3, customers will have the option to enroll in Netflix’s Basic with Ads plan for just $6.99 per month. That’s a 55% decrease from the streaming giant’s highly coveted Standard plan ($15.49 per month), which supports two watching devices.
