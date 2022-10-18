ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Dozens of scientists poached from US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

DOZENS of scientists have been poached from a US nuclear lab to develop Chinese hypersonic missiles to blitz the West.

They've gone on to help Beijing build world-ending warheads, drones, camouflage and quiet submarines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlHhf_0idy6sX100
Dozens of scientists are returning to China with valuable US nuclear secrets Credit: ITAR-TASS News Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgwSn_0idy6sX100
China is said to be offering scientists up to $1m to trade secrets Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SbWH_0idy6sX100
Los Alamos is the birthplace of the atomic bomb Credit: Getty

According to a new report, 162 Chinese scientists who worked on top secret research at Los Alamos National Laboratory, the birthplace of the atom bomb, returned to China as late as last year to work on shady missile programmes.

It comes as Brit fighter pilots are said to be offered £240,000 salaries by China to train enemy top guns.

At least 30 former UK Armed Forces pilots are already betraying Britain by working with troops in China to help ramp up the country's military capabilities and tactics, intelligence sources warned.

The damning study by Strider Technologies, a private intelligence firm, said Chinese scientists who worked at the top US nuclear lab between 1987 and 2021 returned to China to work on "domestic research and development programmes" including "dual-use" tech that could be on civilians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KqLCh_0idy6sX100https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bxFV_0idy6sX100

They were wooed in with $1m salary offers and research grants by the Chinese Communist Party.

Some 80 per cent who returned were recruited into Beijing's development courses, including the high-profile Thousand Talents Programme (TTP).

Los Alamos is in charge of designing the US' nuclear warheads and ensuring the safety of its nuclear stockpile.

According to the report, one scientist was handed $20m in grants by the US government to develop "deep-penetrating warheads" and given a Top Secret security clearance only to return to China and joined the TTP.

Another researcher returned and would go on to file a patent for an "ultra-thick penetrating warhead".

Report author Greg Levesque told the Telegraph: "Nothing about it is ad hoc. What the Chinese government has set up is a system.

"That system is built to incentivise folks to make those decisions to go to the US, go to the UK, study, learn, and then there are financial and reputational benefits to actually going back [to China].

"They have a name for the system, it's the talent superpower strategy. That system includes not only recruiting talent, but also sending emerging talent overseas."

Mr Levesque said he was "blown away" by how many Los Alamos scientists had returned to China.

"It was not a couple, it was the vast majority," he said.

"What we have on our hands here is a nation state that is literally targeting national labs, and they're sending people and recruiting people from those institutions. That's a national security threat.

"If this is happening at Los Alamos what's happening at university research institutions, what's happening at facilities of our allies?"

According to the report, another seven researcher went on to work for the Chinese Academy of Engineering Physics, which develops China's nuclear weapons programme.

Another received $1.8m from the US military while working for the Chinese Army at the same time.

In 2019, the US Department of Energy, which oversees Los Alamos, banned its staff from engaging with China's talent recruitment programme.

A US Senate homeland security report accused China of spending the last 20 years "recruiting US-based researchers, scientists, and experts in the public and private sector to provide China with knowledge and intellectual capital in exchange for monetary gain and other benefits".

According to the FBI, China's Thousand Talents recruitment programme "incentivise members to steal foreign technologies".

Mr Levesque said China has been able to steal decades of US research worth billions and "leapfrog" Washington DC in the arms race.

He said Beijing could be offering returning scientists as much as $1m.

He said: "You can get that just by being inducted into the talent programme, then you get a lab set up, then your lab will get funding.

"What we're seeing across the board is that this whole life cycle isn't really being evaluated or monitored in any kind of way.

"So a lot of those people still have contacts back to Los Alamos, their colleagues, and creating those additional channels for information flow that creates a lot of national security risks."

A US Department of Energy statement said: "In response to growing research security threats, the Department of Energy has taken significant steps in recent years, including the adoption of rigorous vetting, counterintelligence reviews, and restrictions on participation in foreign talent programmes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ap6sA_0idy6sX100
China has been accused of spending the past 20 years trying to 'steal' US secrets Credit: Getty

Comments / 50

Dan Stephan
3d ago

Take away citizenship, put a warrant out for their arrest, and take them to court for treason jeopardizing the security of the country from which they came.

Reply(2)
20
Kevin Crum
3d ago

Don't forget that Hillary Clinton had a private server in her bathroom with Top Secret classified documents, with a direct link to the CCP.

Reply(15)
22
LeRoy D Qherol
3d ago

Very sad indeed trusting foreign enemies to work in high classified position.

Reply(1)
9
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
CNN

US warns North Korea it could increase 'steps that are taken in response' if it continues missile launches

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that if North Korea continues "down this road" of provocation following its ballistic missile launch over Japan on Tuesday, "it will only increase the condemnation, increase the isolation and increase the steps that are taken in response to their actions." Blinken made the comments during a press conference in Santiago, Chile, as a part of his week-long trip to South America.
Discover Politics

The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC

Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
The Independent

US Navy launches $13bn aircraft carrier Trump complained ‘just doesn’t look right’

The largest aircraft carrier in the world has been sent out on its first deployment: The USS Gerald Ford left Norfolk, Virginia on Tuesday, heading out into the Atlantic. The ship’s deployment comes after delays that have lasted years and cost billions of dollars – $13bn in all. This specific aircraft carrier has a range of new technologies, such as “electromagnetic catapults that can launch planes and advanced weapons elevators that will move bombs and missiles up to the flight deck,” according to Insider. Washington Post reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward wrote in their new book Peril that...
VIRGINIA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
833K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy