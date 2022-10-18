Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Black Friday deals are already here! See Walmart, Target, more
Retailers are rolling out holiday deals earlier than ever this year. Many stores have Christmas items on shelves across from Halloween decorations and some shoppers say it’s too early.
Apple iPhone 14 has only been out for a week, but Walmart is already discounting it
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you're looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, you might want to shop Apple at Walmart...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days: What is it? When is it? Can you score early deals?
Walmart is gearing up for Black Friday and will once again hold its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days in November. The retailer said it will spread out the savings across three scheduled sales that, like last year, will run consecutively. Deals for Days will also offer a variety...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Walmart kicks off holiday sales – see the early deals to get now, up to 50% off
IT'S holiday shopping season already at Walmart, as the giant retailer begins offering its holiday deals to shoppers at up to 50 percent off. Walmart’s “Rollbacks and More” started running Monday and will continue until Thursday. This savings event offers early holiday shoppers big discounts on electronics,...
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
I’m a Walmart employee – pets aren’t allowed in stores, but this is how people get away with it
A WALMART employee has shared the interesting way customers bypass the no pets policy at the superstore. The worker shared the rude way some people are maneuvering the system to bring their pets into the store. TikTok user Heather S. works at Walmart, and shares a way many people are...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling a Giant 10-Foot Blanket That is So Big, It Can Keep Your Entire Family Warm
One of my favorite things to do as a family is family movie night. It’s a time where we all jump onto the couch and watch a movie together as a family with some popcorn and snacks and just spend time together. That’s why as soon as I saw...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Important: If...
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
Bath & Body Works Employees Sent Out a Warning to Customers
By Mr. Satterly - Own work, WTFPL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=71884175. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
I was ‘accused of stealing’ from Walmart’s self-checkout but it was the store’s error & I ended up being double charged
THIS Walmart customer had been questioned over an item not on his receipt and ended up paying double for an item because of an error from the superstore. A shopper recalled the time when a Walmart security guard checked his receipt and said he didn't pay for an item in his cart.
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
Several retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.
4 Worst Things To Buy at Costco in October
As fall kicks into full swing, you might be saying to yourself, "Maybe I should head off to Costco and stock up on some essentials." Of course, many shoppers save a lot at Costco during all times of...
Comments / 0