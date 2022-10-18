ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mercury Prize 2022: Nominees Sam Fender, and Joy Crookes grace the red carpet (but hot favourite Harry Styles misses out) as Little Simz swoops the prestigious award

By Laura Parkin, Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Sam Fender and Joy Crookes graced the red carpet at London's Eventim Apollo as The Mercury Prize award ceremony got underway on Thursday, which saw Little Simz named the winner.

The musicians battled it out against Harry Styles, Wet Leg and Self Esteem for the prestigious gong, which recognises the best album of the year.

Other nominees included Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins and Yard Act, with all the act performing at the event, expect from Harry who is currently on tour.

The Mercury Prize, formerly called the Mercury Music Prize, is an annual music prize awarded for the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act.

Sam, 28, wore a navy bomber jacket with a matching polo neck T-shirt and washed out baggy jeans.

His second album Seventeen Going Under, which explores his upbringing in North Shields, earned him a nomination for the annual music prize.

Amazing: The musicians will battle it out for the prestigious gong, which recognises the best album of the year, with Sam's second album Seventeen Going Under being nominated
Stylish: Little Simz, 28, who is nominated for her album Sometimes I Might be Introvert, put on a chic display in a structured wool blazer and full midi skirt
Show: Sam took to the stage with his band to perform Seventeen Going Under 

Little Simz put on a chic display in a structured wool blazer and full midi skirt with a pair of chunky loafers to complete her outfit and piled her hair into a high pony tail.

Simz won the 2022 Mercury Prize after her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert saw off competition she was given a trophy and a cheque for £25,000 before closing out the evening's celebrations.

She was initially speechless when she took to the stage but then said: 'Wow. I’m very very overwhelmed, I’m very grateful. Glory to God – God thank you so much; to my family over here, my loved ones right here.'

Read carpet ready: Elsewhere, Joy Crookes wowed in a sleek trouser suit complete with a grey tie and black and white loafers
Lovely: Simz was announced as the winner by Jamz Supernova and was given a trophy and a cheque for £25,000
Difficulties: 'There was times in the studio I didn’t know if I was gonna finish this record, I was going through all the emotions,' she added 
Polished: Self Esteem opted for a pair of thigh-high leather boots with an oversized blazer dress while Gwenno wore a figure-hugging jumpsuit with a cape  
Glowing: Gwenno added a pop of colour to her look with a slick of red lipstick

She then praised the other nominees, adding: 'All of you guys are incredible, we all made incredible albums, we all change people’s lives with our music and that’s the most important thing, so this is for us really, you know what I’m saying?'

Elsewhere, Joy Crookes wowed in a sleek trouser suit complete with a grey tie and black and white loafers.

She pulled her hair back into a neat bun and shielded her eyes with a pair of eye-catching square sunglasses.

The singer earned a nomination for her debut studio album, Skin, which explores young adulthood and heartbreak.

On stage: Self Esteem, whose real name is Rebecca Taylor, stunned in a pair of thigh-high leather boots with an oversized blazer dress
Well done: She was nominated for her second album Prioritise Pleasure
Speaking to MailOnline before the ceremony, she added of her album: 'As women, why should we have to get married and have babies? I just want to live life without saying sorry... when I released the album everyone was like "oh I feel like that too"
Event: The Mercury Prize is an annual music prize awarded for the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act (Sam Fender and band pictured)

Self Esteem, whose real name is Rebecca Taylor, stunned in a pair of thigh-high leather boots with an oversized blazer dress.

Speaking to MailOnline before the ceremony, she said: 'Everything in my life has gone even more crazy now in the last few weeks you know, I’d love to win it tonight but even just to be nominated, I feel like billy big b*****ks just being here.

'I want to change live music is in these venues, there’s like a pipeline that you have to do and I’ve done it for a very long time. I want to use it wisely. For me as well, I’ve been in the game 15 years I cant be a***d to just roll up and do a gig like normal.

'I know awards shouldn't validate me so much but this one does because it’s THE prize, it’s just amazing to be here.

Singing: Sam, 28, wore a navy bomber jacket with a matching polo neck T-shirt and washed out baggy jeans.
Awards: His second album Seventeen Going Under, which explores his upbringing in North Shields, earned him a nomination for the annual music prize
Team: Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins said to MailOnline: 'It would be really isolating if we were doing this alone, so the good thing is we have each other. Because things do go wrong and mess up on stage, so it’s good to have each other'
Twinning: They continued: ''And no one else will ever know how it feels in the exact moment except one another so we’re so grateful for that. We have a weird bond'

Adding of her album, Prioritise Pleasure, she explained: 'My 20s were like, “what’s wrong with me and why can't I be like everyone else” but when I released the album everyone was like "oh I feel like that too".

'It’s like as women, why should we have to get married and have babies and stuff? I just want to live life without saying sorry to be honest.'

Speaking on the red carpet to MailOnline, Gwenno said: 'I was so excited to be shortlisted. I got the phone call when I was in the living room I made the record in, me and my husband.

'It was very, very unexpected. We always make our records in the house, it’s just how we do it. My 4-year-old son is Mr. Approval, he’s super into it. I feel like this is a really special thing to be part of.'

Dapper: Kojey Radical wowed in a cherry red suit with a matching velvet turtleneck
Show: Jessie Buckley looked amazing in a boho broderie anglaise dress with fluted sleeves
Breathtaking: Joy looked stunning as she performed on stage in lilac ensemble 
Grateful: Fergus McCreadie said to MailOnline: 'I’m so grateful to be here, I don’t feel like I’ll ever have ‘made it’, as much as this is an honour, I think as an artist that’s what keeps you going and keeps you humble'

She continued: 'The £25k prize would be really helpful to make more music, we make music for nothing at home, not in a studio or anything. I’m quite frugal.

‘I feel like this performance is necessary, I’m performing Feet Don’t Fail Me Now and I’m really excited to sing a song that has done well commercially and also has a message, a message that we need to hear.’

Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins turned heads in coordinating yellow and black leather ensembles at they stepped out to the awards.

They said to MailOnline: 'It would be really isolating if we were doing this alone, so the good thing is we have each other. Because things do go wrong and mess up on stage, so it’s good to have each other.

'And no one else will ever know how it feels in the exact moment except one another so we’re so grateful for that. We have a weird bond, recently we woke up and had the exact same dream, when does that ever happen?'

Take it away: James Smith of Yard Act belted the bands track 100% Endurance at the event
Edgy: His bandmates Hester Chambers (L) and Rhian Teasdale put on quirky displays as they joined him on stage
Quirky: Wet Leg are nominated for their self-titled album 
Band: Yard Act earned a nomination for their debut studio album The Overload 

Harry's third solo album, Harry's House, was shortlisted for the prestigious music prize, making its top 10 Albums of the Year list.

The former One Direction star was unable to attend the show, due to being on tour in America, a film performance was shown instead.

The judging panel - which includes musicians Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum and Loyle Carner, is chaired by Head of Music for 6 Music and Radio 2, Jeff Smith.

Before the event, Jeff said: 'Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from.

 Suave: Kojey completed his look with a pair of chain embellished boots
Pose: Bernard Butler and Jessie Buckley looked as stylish as ever on the red carpet 
Eye-catching: Georgia South and Amy Love of Nova Twins turned heads in coordinating yellow and black leather ensembles 

'That serves as proof that British and Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock.

'We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways.

'Now comes the really hard part... choosing only one overall winner.'

The 2022 Awards Show featured live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening concluded in the announcement of the overall winner, Simz, of the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Album of the Year.

Coming soon: The 2022 Awards Show will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner (The judging panel pictured)

Mercury Prize 2022: The Nominations

The top 10 Albums of the Year:

Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor

Gwenno - Tresor

Harry Styles - Harry's House

Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear the Heart

Joy Crookes - Skin

Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might be Introvert - WINNER

Nova Twins - Supernova

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yard Act - The Overload

