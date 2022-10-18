Read full article on original website
Families can imagine and explore at DeBary library
STREAM Jr. – Tiny Tinkers: 10 a.m. each Wednesday. School-age children are introduced to STREAM learning during Crafternoons at 3 p.m. each Tuesday. Saturdays are family days at the library. Bring a blanket and popcorn at 10 a.m. each Saturday for a family favorite film. Check in at 2...
Tourist Development Council to meet
Volusia County’s Tourist Development Council will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, in meeting room 103ABC of the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach. Parking is available in the south lot off of Auditorium Avenue across from the Peabody Auditorium, and attendees should enter through the south end of the connector concourse.
Lake Helen library offers programs for all ages
Entertainment abounds at the Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave., which will offer a variety of free programs for adults and children in November. Lawn games at the library: 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Kids of all ages can play a variety of outdoor games, weather permitting.
Ian Update 61: D-SNAP preregistration to begin Oct. 24
Volusia County residents may preregister for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) starting Monday, Oct. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30. A resident may preregister during this timeframe and learn more information about D-SNAP at myflfamilies.com/dsnap. Once preregistered, residents can call the D-SNAP call center for an interview at 888-348-0408 or...
DeBary Public Library hosts adult programs
Adults can pick up new skills and make new social connections with free programs at the DeBary Public Library, 200 N. Charles R. Beall Blvd. “Where the Crawdads Sing”: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 (rated PG-13) “Top Gun: Maverick”: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 (rated PG-13) “Thor: Love...
