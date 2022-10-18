Read full article on original website
Death reported in Ithaca gorge
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Reports of a gorge death in Ithaca. Authorities from the Cayuga Heights Fire Department confirmed that a victim was pulled from Renwick Gorge in Cayuga Heights around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening. This is a developing story.
Culvert replacement will close a Town of Ithaca road next week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in the Town of Ithaca is closing next week. The Tompkins County Highway Department will close Coddington Road between Troy Road and East King Road for culvert replacement. No through traffic will be permitted. It closes at 7:00 a.m. Monday and is set to reopen that Thursday, the 27th, at 4:30 p.m.
International Day of the Nacho
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – October 21st is International Day of the Nacho. Whether at your favorite local spot, or at home, the day is more than an excuse to eat nachos. There’s a history involved. WHCU’s Mathew Adams hit several local eateries and spoke with an established food blogger about the crunch Tex-Mex snack.
Talks continue about center of government building in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials are considering building a center of government in Ithaca. Legislator Mike Lane is concerned with the price. He says it would cost over $20 million. He suggests new offices would be nice, but says the current facilities are fine for now. Discussions...
Cortland delays vote on Main Street smoking ban
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Cortland, a planned vote this week on a proposed smoking ban on Main Street had to be delayed because of absences on the Common Council. Mayor Scott Steve says a public hearing was held as scheduled, and the feedback he heard was mixed. The...
Freeville man arrested for Ithaca assault
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The suspect in an Ithaca assault is arrested. 32-year-old Tyler Morris, of Freeville, was arrested yesterday for the crime. Morris allegedly attacked a person on the afternoon of September 6th at a TCAT bus stop, unprovoked, sending that person to a trauma center. Morris is charged with felony assault. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail with $2500 cash bail. He’ll return to Ithaca City Court on the 25th.
Public hearing approaches for Cortland County’s 2023 budget proposal
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a chance to weigh in on Cortland County’s proposed budget for next year. The total budget is about $152 million. It includes $100,000 for a dock at Dwyer Park, and $250,000 for a new elevator at the Cortland County Courthouse. A public...
Authorities conduct underage drinking investigation at Cortland bar, tickets issued
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A massive underage drinking sting in Cortland. Cortland City Police and investigators from the State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles hit the Stone Lounge at 128 Main Street last night. The investigation found that 79 of the 92 people in the bar at the time were using bad IDs. They were issued appearance tickets for a violation of section 509-6 of the vehicle and traffic law for use of a fraudulent or fictitious identification. An employee was also issued two tickets.
Tioga County readies Lead Poisoning Prevention Week
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Next week is Lead Poisoning Prevention Week in Tioga County. Officials say lead poisoning can cause stunted physical and mental growth, and problems with behavior. They say all one and two-year-olds should get tested. Over the past three years, the county has provided health services...
Multiple felonies for Ithaca man in Schuyler County
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court in Schuyler County. Schuyler County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 29-year-old Mohammadali Arzani on October 8th. Arzani was allegedly driving impaired and found to be in possession of cocaine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia. He’s charged with felony 2nd degree drug possession, two counts of felony 3rd degree drug possession, felony DWI, felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, two misdemeanors, and two vehicle and traffic law violations. He’s in Schuyler County Jail without bail.
Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
Starbucks to close Syracuse location
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Starbucks in Syracuse says they will be shutting down. CNY Central dot com reports the company is closing their Armory Square location, citing an increase in homelessness and substance abuse. Employees at that location have explored unionizing in the past, and a city official in Syracuse believes Starbucks is leaving urban locations while efforts to unionize increase.
GOP’s Winn blames Ithaca leaders for rise in crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Zach Winn is keeping an eye on crime. The Republican candidate for Ithaca mayor tells WHCU he’s concerned. Winn says Ithaca has a crime problem. Winn blames the “policy of non-enforcement” and the “enabling of drug addiction” in Ithaca for an increase in crime.
