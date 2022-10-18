Read full article on original website
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be without their Pro Bowl right guard against the Baltimore Ravens most likely.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tua Tagovailoa, Melvin Gordon, Chase Claypool & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
No Bills, no Rams, no Vikings, and no Eagles -- wait, this isn't what we signed up for on draft day, is it? Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 7 fantasy lineup decisions.
Melvin Gordon Dishes on Closed-Door Sit-Down with Broncos HC
The 2-4 Denver Broncos top storyline is a disgruntled running back.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon’s eye-opening reaction to being named starter after controversial benching
There is still not a ton of clarity surrounding the situation between the Denver Broncos and running back Melvin Gordon. Per Troy Renck of ABC Denver 7, Gordon said he “kind of sort of” got an explanation as to the logic behind his second-half benching in Week 6’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but that a meeting between himself and head coach Nathaniel Hackett should have taken place sooner.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Melvin Gordon News
On Monday night, the Denver Broncos benched running back Melvin Gordon for the entire second half against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the game with just three carries for eight yards. After the Broncos' overtime loss, Gordon faced several questions from the media about his lack of usage in...
Baltimore Ravens Star Missed Practice On Wednesday
There's suddenly concern that the Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their primary weapons when they host the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "TE Mark Andrews among the ...
Chargers Wide Receiver Keenan Allen Took Important Step Today
Injuries have kept Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen off the field for five straight weeks. But he took a big step towards returning today. According to Chargers insider Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Allen was practicing redzone drills during the team's walkthrough during practice today. Per the report, that's "a good indication of who is and isn't in the plan for that week."
Mark Andrews Injury Analysis: Ravens Star Tight End Uncertain To Play With Knee Injury
There’s a certain panic that sets into a fantasy football manager’s mind when a star is suddenly on the injury report midweek. We have you covered on the latest injury report news from around the NFL. We’re diving into Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews’ injury analysis to see if he’s worth starting on your fantasy roster.
Mark Andrews (knee) listed as questionable for Ravens' Week 7 matchup
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Seven's game against the Cleveland Browns. After two missed practices and a limited session on Friday, Andrews' status is officially questionable despite saying on Friday, “My body feels good. I’m ready to go.” Expect Isaiah Likely to see more snaps if Andrews is limited in any way versus a Cleveland unit allowing 7.8 FanDuel points per game to tight ends.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Showed Justin Fields, Bears How to Beat Patriots
Fields, Bears must use Lamar's blueprint to beat Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have a clear formula for offensive success. Run, run, and then run some more. The Bears rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per game, first in rushing first down percentage, and sixth in yards per rush.
Jets-Broncos game features two of NFL's top defenses
DENVER (AP) — Buried in the bewilderment over Russell Wilson's dreadful start to his Broncos career is Denver's dominant defense, which is allowing just 15.3 points per game. “The defense is playing at such a high level and they are battling nonstop,” marveled Denver's rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett, who...
