The Oakland Press
Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion Smith
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week...
Aaron Glenn identifies root of Lions' defensive troubles
The Lions have allowed the most yards per game, the most yards per play, the most net yards per pass and the third most yards per rush in the NFL.
Dolphins' Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa is 'laser focused'
Mike McDaniel said Tua Tagovailoa is eager to return to the field and is preparing as the starter this week in practice ahead of a game against Pittsburgh.
Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday
After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
TMZ.com
MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say
Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
Aidan Hutchinson's new role with Detroit Lions; Jerry Jacobs, Josh Paschal debuts on tap
Determined to jumpstart their sputtering pass rush, the Detroit Lions are looking for ways to create more favorable matchups for first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard acknowledged Friday he has worked some with Hutchinson during position drills this week, part of changes Lions coach Dan Campbell promised were coming to his team's league-worst defense.
Lions Announce Big Update On First Round Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in January's National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. Despite the injury, the Lions traded up in the first round to snag the speedy receiver at 12th overall. After missing training camp and the first six weeks of the ...
The State of the Vikings: Week 7
This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
Aidan Hutchinson knows fans are writing Detroit Lions off but it’s not about that
What did Aidan Hutchinson say about people writing off the Detroit Lions?What has Aidan Hutchinson done so far this season?. When the Detroit Lions selected Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would come in and make an immediate impact.
Yardbarker
Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People "Throwing Us Away"
Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
