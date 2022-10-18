ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’

In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
TMZ.com

MSU Football Player Sam Westmoreland Found Dead At A Church, Cops Say

Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland was found dead on Wednesday at a church ... cops tell TMZ Sports. A spokesperson for the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office says they discovered the offensive lineman's body after they were called out to Blackjack Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville regarding a death investigation.
STARKVILLE, MS
The Detroit Free Press

Aidan Hutchinson's new role with Detroit Lions; Jerry Jacobs, Josh Paschal debuts on tap

Determined to jumpstart their sputtering pass rush, the Detroit Lions are looking for ways to create more favorable matchups for first-round pick Aidan Hutchinson. Linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard acknowledged Friday he has worked some with Hutchinson during position drills this week, part of changes Lions coach Dan Campbell promised were coming to his team's league-worst defense.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

The State of the Vikings: Week 7

This is Episode 143 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, who walks through the state of the 5-1 Vikings through six games. Particularly, the Vikings pass rush in Miami, the 2023 NFL Draft, and bye-week dealings are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions Used to People "Throwing Us Away"

Detroit Lions rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson is aware of just how critical fans of the team can actually be. With elevated expectations heading into the season, the team has only one victory in five attempts to start the 2022 NFL season. After a disappointing start to the season, the...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy