Chelsea confirm Stamford Bridge redevelopment will get underway ‘within next year’ just months after £4.25bn takeover

By Ian Tuckey
 3 days ago
CHELSEA have confirmed the massive redevelopment of Stamford Bridge will start "in the next year".

Just months after Todd Boehly's £4.25billion takeover, co-owner Jonathan Goldstein promised the Blues will go "fast and hard" with their "big project".

Chelsea will press ahead with plans to hugely revamp Stamford Bridge Credit: Rex

Goldstein blasted the UK as "uninvestable" under Prime Minister Liz Truss due to rising interest rates.

But he promised that fear would not hinder Chelsea's spending on their ground.

The British entrepreneur said: 'We are looking very heavily at redevelopment.

"The planning process is something which we will start during the course of the next year.

"We'll hope central government will get behind it and see it as an engine for growth.

'The only problem, of course, is the management of interest rates because it makes it so much more expensive to develop."

But Boehly's sidekick insisted the Blues would press ahead anyway.

Asked if they might put plans on hold, he replied: "No, no, we'll carry on as fast and as hard as we can."

It comes as Chelsea are being linked with a shock approach for Arsenal hero Bukayo Saka.

The Blues reportedly believe they can trump a huge new contract offer from the Gunners.

But Arsenal remain confident of keeping a player who has also been linked to Liverpool and even Manchester City.

