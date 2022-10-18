ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m 41 & have no wrinkles… my five hacks will keep your skin youthful without Botox

By Kate Kulniece
 3 days ago

FOR many, Botox is the first word to come to mind when they think of youthful complexion.

But according to one woman, there's no need to fork out hundreds on these expensive treatments, as the answer is more simple, natural - and less costly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WA5L8_0idy1XwP00
The woman follows a raw vegan diet and revealed her top skincare secrets on YouTube Credit: You Tube/Rawsome Living
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nb8pH_0idy1XwP00
According to her, medical tape does wonders for keeping fine lines at bay Credit: You Tube/Rawsome Living

The YouTuber, Rawsome Living, who follows a raw vegan diet, took to social media to reveal how she's managed to keep her skin tight and glowy at the age of 41.

''I'm practicing facial yoga on a daily basis,'' the 41-year-old said whilst demonstrating how she stretches the area around her eyes.

Face yoga has become all the rage in the recent years, with many women claiming it's what improved the appearance of their skin - our Fabulous writers gave the exercises a go too.

Rather than spending money on dozens of pricey anti-ageing moisturisers and skincare products, Rawsome Living said she opts for a more natural approach.

According to her, a bit of cacao butter does the trick to keep the wrinkles and fine lines at bay.

She also added in the video: ''I put on some medical tape and leave it on my skin for a couple of hours.''

To make the most out of this hack, Rawsome Living placed a small segment between her brows and underneath the outer corners of her eyes.

''It really helps to smooth out wrinkles.''

By now, those obsessed with all things hair and beauty should know that a good night's sleep plays a vital role in our health and - skin.

Just as important as getting as much rest as possible is ensuring the sleep is high quality - and this is where your pillow comes into play.

Sharing her top secrets, Rawsome Living said: ''I'm sleeping on a anti-ageing pillow; it helps me to sleep on my back.''

Once the night's over and she's up and ready to start the day, the 41-year-old also wears a wide brim hat - this is a particular must on sunny days - to protect her face from the harsh UV light.

Recently, another woman revealed her hack for a glowy complexion - and turns out, it's all about using ice cubes.

The 37-year-old has revealed that she often gets mistaken for being a lot younger than she actually is but swears by ice as the secret.

Posting on the TikTok account ‘shimmermegorgeous’, this woman has uploaded a variety of videos on her ‘clean beauty’ hack, showing how to look gorgeous without toxins.

She said: “The best free anti-aging hack ever!

“Who said Botox is the only anti-aging hack?

“No need for Botox.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GT6K_0idy1XwP00
The 41-year-old swears by face yoga - and it seems to be the latest hit amongst beauty lovers too Credit: You Tube/Rawsome Living

“I start by dipping my face in ice cold water to 5-6 seconds.

“Then I rub ice all over my face for an additional 20-30 seconds.

“Yes it’s cold but the benefits are completely worth it.

“Ice helps with fine lines/wrinkles, inflammation, acne and depuffing.

“This hack has completely changed my skin.

“My skin looked completely different two years ago.

“I do this everyday as it makes me feel alive and awake.”

Rubbing freezing cold ice on your face might not sound appealing to you, but if you don’t want to pay for Botox, this might be worth a try.

She explained: “When they call you crazy for doing this, but because of your crazy you haven’t needed Botox.

“Who’s crazy now?”

If you’re still not persuaded by using ice, the woman has shared her five reasons for the benefits of ice.

She said: “5 reasons I love ice.

“Helps with anxiety and depression.

“Depuffs and tightens skin.

“Helps reduce acne and inflammation.

“Helps brighten skin.

“Free anti-ageing hack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ2Rx_0idy1XwP00
Not only will your face be wrinkle-free, you will also smell like chocolate, she revealed Credit: You Tube/Rawsome Living
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3XBZ_0idy1XwP00
A wide brim hat is a must - especially on sunny days Credit: You Tube/Rawsome Living
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Scx9e_0idy1XwP00
Rawsome Living has also invested in a anti-ageing pillow that helps to sleep on her back Credit: You Tube/Rawsome Living

