Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Massachusetts is 3rd most stressed state in the US, study says
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been crowned the third most stressed state in the country, according to a new study by The Diamond Rehab. The study analyzed Google Trends data for stress-related terms to find these results. Categories included searches for “stress,” “psychological stress,” “anxiety,” “depression,” “exhausted” and “occupational burnout.”
New State Requirement for Disposal of Mattresses and Box Springs
There have been many articles circulating in various news outlets about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (Mass DEP) announcement that as of Tuesday, November 1, 2022 mattresses and box springs will be prohibited by state law from being thrown away in the waste stream. What does this mean for...
WCVB
Sen. Warren asks FTC to block purchase of Shaw's, Star Market parent company
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren wants the federal government to prevent a blockbuster merger that would create a company with 4,996 supermarkets across the country and change the ownership of 76 grocery stores in Massachusetts. Idaho-based Albertsons, whose chains include Shaw's and Star Market, agreed to be purchased...
moneywise.com
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts
For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway
We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
NECN
How Voters Feel About Millionaire's Tax, Driver's License Ballot Questions
Nearly six in 10 likely Massachusetts voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver's licenses, according to a new poll. A MassINC Polling Group survey of...
Halloween 2022: See town-by-town dates, times for trick-or-treating in Massachusetts
Andover - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Auburn - Oct. 31, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Amesbury - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Chelmsford - Oct. 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Great Barrington - Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Groton - Oct. 31,...
Question 1: What you need to know about the proposed millionaires tax in Massachusetts
Question 1 would levy an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, to be put toward education and transportation. The battle over the so-called “millionaires tax” has dominated TV airwaves leading up to the Nov. 8 election, when Massachusetts voters will decide whether to raise taxes for the state’s highest earners.
Comments / 0