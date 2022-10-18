ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

whdh.com

Massachusetts is 3rd most stressed state in the US, study says

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has been crowned the third most stressed state in the country, according to a new study by The Diamond Rehab. The study analyzed Google Trends data for stress-related terms to find these results. Categories included searches for “stress,” “psychological stress,” “anxiety,” “depression,” “exhausted” and “occupational burnout.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts

For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Airbnb With Heated Pool Makes the Perfect Getaway

We are embarking on cozy season. Get ready to spend a bunch of time inside! I love breaking up the winter with a weekend away in the mountains. There's nothing better than a few solid days of hot cocoa-sipping, board game-playing, and memory-making. As the weather gets colder, I like to have a trip planned so I have something to look forward to. As I was perusing Airbnb, I found this gem in North Conway that sleeps 16 guests and has a HEATED POOL! YES, PLEASE!
NORTH CONWAY, NH

