The world’s first legally licensed digital cricket collectibles platform, Rario has teamed up with the great cricketer Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Millions of people in India and worldwide still have a special place in their hearts for Sachin, and his fan base is expanding with each passing generation. According to a corporate release, this agreement allows Tendulkar’s followers to buy digital souvenirs of their favourite player and utilize them across various utilities.

1 DAY AGO