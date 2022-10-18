ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

India has the 3rd largest Web 3.0 workspace in the world

India presently has 11% of the world’s Web3 talent, according to recent research by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), a nonprofit organization in India with over 3,000 members. With approximately 75,000 blockchain professionals working there today, India has the third-largest Web3 workforce in the world. The industry association also forecasts that during the following two years, the skill pool will increase by nearly 120%.
A 137-Year-Old Brand Bicycle is Making Bored Ape NFT Playing Cards

137-year-old playing card brand Bicycle under parent company Cartamundi announced a $187,000 BAYC NFT purchase with plans to create and sell physical playing cards inspired by the artwork. In order to perhaps produce more NFT-themed cards, the brand also hopes to collaborate with other Ape owners. The future of the...
Sachin Tendulkar makes strategic investment in cricket NFT platform Rario

The world’s first legally licensed digital cricket collectibles platform, Rario has teamed up with the great cricketer Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. Millions of people in India and worldwide still have a special place in their hearts for Sachin, and his fan base is expanding with each passing generation. According to a corporate release, this agreement allows Tendulkar’s followers to buy digital souvenirs of their favourite player and utilize them across various utilities.
Ex-Indian Cricket team captains Dhoni and Kohli enter NFT with FanCraze

Two of India’s most well-known cricketers and former team captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli, want to launch NFTs through FanCraze. FanCraze is preparing to release new digital artifacts, including player cards for the IPL teams mentioned above and videos from various cricket federations. In 2021, IIT graduates...

