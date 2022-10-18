ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

KWCH.com

Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas teen jailed for role in fentanyl overdose death

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect fentanyl poisoning overdose death and have made an arrest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about information related to a Wichita Police Department case involving the death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Sheriff's office...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
kfdi.com

18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
HUTCHINSON, KS
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, October 20, 2022. •9:58 a.m. Officers investigated a Driver’s License Violation in the 800 block E. 16th St., Wellington. •11:44 a.m. Scott R. Brown, 52, Wichita, was issued a Notice to Appear for illegal registration. •1:34 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block...
WELLINGTON, KS
KWCH.com

Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man pleads guilty to murder for 2019 Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Isaac Phillips has pled guilty to second-degree murder and a weapons charge for a deadly shooting that happened in June of 2019. At the time of the incident, officers responded to a scene in the 400 block of north New York Court at 12:00 a.m. om June 2 of 2019. When they arrived, they found Ivell Ray in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Ray died at the scene.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Suspect in Custody Following an Armed Robbery in S. Wichita

Wichita Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery that happened at a South Wichita business on Monday. The man reportedly entered a smoke shop in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic and robbed the business at gunpoint. Police later arrested the man after he was found hiding...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 21: Late Thursday, the City of Wichita received a copy of an email statement from Sharon E. Ulak, Esq., Philadelphia Deputy City Solicitor, regarding the lawsuit. The statement reads:. Deputy Commissioner Sullivan has been named as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit filed by...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

