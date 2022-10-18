Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Rollezra scribeArkansas City, KS
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
Kansas teen jailed for role in fentanyl overdose death
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect fentanyl poisoning overdose death and have made an arrest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about information related to a Wichita Police Department case involving the death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Sheriff's office...
Sheriff makes arrest related to suspected fentanyl death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski. Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24. His mother told KSN News that Wontorski battled […]
kfdi.com
18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, October 20, 2022. •9:58 a.m. Officers investigated a Driver’s License Violation in the 800 block E. 16th St., Wellington. •11:44 a.m. Scott R. Brown, 52, Wichita, was issued a Notice to Appear for illegal registration. •1:34 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block...
KWCH.com
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
KAKE TV
Man pleads guilty to murder for 2019 Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Isaac Phillips has pled guilty to second-degree murder and a weapons charge for a deadly shooting that happened in June of 2019. At the time of the incident, officers responded to a scene in the 400 block of north New York Court at 12:00 a.m. om June 2 of 2019. When they arrived, they found Ivell Ray in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Ray died at the scene.
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
WPD releases victim’s name, more info in fatal hit-and-run last Friday
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has released more information regarding a collision that killed a Wichita man on Friday and led to the arrest of 36-year-old Ashley Corley.
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
kfdi.com
Suspect in Custody Following an Armed Robbery in S. Wichita
Wichita Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery that happened at a South Wichita business on Monday. The man reportedly entered a smoke shop in the 1900 block of South Hydraulic and robbed the business at gunpoint. Police later arrested the man after he was found hiding...
KWCH.com
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
Fatal drowning reported in south Wichita
One person is dead following a drowning. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday in south Wichita.
KWCH.com
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 21: Late Thursday, the City of Wichita received a copy of an email statement from Sharon E. Ulak, Esq., Philadelphia Deputy City Solicitor, regarding the lawsuit. The statement reads:. Deputy Commissioner Sullivan has been named as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit filed by...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County sheriff: Fentanyl ‘not likely’ to appear in Halloween candy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An announcement from the Wichita Police Department sheds light on the prevalence of potentially-deadly fentanyl in the community. Thursday, the WPD reported seizing up to a million pills. With this report come questions about how much more could be out there and a concern from some...
KSN.com
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
sumnernewscow.com
Fallyn Skye Augustyn, 19 days old, Wichita: Sept. 20, 2022 – Oct. 9, 2022
Fallyn Skye Augustyn, of Wichita, KS, died too soon on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home at the age of only 19 days old. Fallyn was born the daughter of Cody Wayne Augustyn and Heather Terese Scheer on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS.
WPD seizes guns, roughly 1 million fentanyl pills in multi-day investigation
Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), through an ongoing investigation, have recorded what they believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl nationwide.
Comments / 0