Bitski has announced wallet notifications for bids and offers. The new feature will start in November 2022. Bitski aims to improve transparency in web3.0. Bitski wallet is now distributing bids and offers alerts for NFTs to a small group of users. They will add new wallets as they continue to roll out this functionality over the upcoming month. Through this move, Bitski is anticipating greater transparency, accessibility, and a better user experience for Web3. Bitski also plans to make many new features and functions available to the Bitski community.

2 DAYS AGO