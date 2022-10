SANTA CLARITA RANKS IN THE TOP FIVE PERCENT IN STATE AUDITOR’S FISCAL HEALTH ANALYSIS, RECEIVES A “AAA” RATING FROM STANDARD AND POORS. The City of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top five percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor. The California State Auditor’s website features an interactive dashboard that compares the fiscal health of over 430 cities based on 10 financial indicators. Santa Clarita received a low-risk designation and received perfect scores in the categories of liquidity, general fund reserves, pension obligations and in OPEB obligation receiving a total combined score of 94.1.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO