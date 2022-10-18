ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

charactermedia.com

Pechanga Resort Casino Voted Best So Cal Casino and Best California Casino Hotel

Awards season is upon us, but we’re not talking about staged awards shows in a Los Angeles theater. These awards stacked up recently for Pechanga Resort Casino, one of the largest resort/casinos in the United States. Pechanga was recently awarded top honors by three national and regional publications’ readers. The awards include Best So Cal Casino in two large regional newspapers/websites, Best Casino Hotel in California in a national website, and Best Golf Course, Best Brunch and Best Breakfast in one regional media outlet. Pechanga’s staff and management know these awards hold extra weight since readers cast their votes for their favorites.
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

California trucking company shuts down, files for bankruptcy

Navarro Trucking Group, a California-based trucking company that pulled intermodal containers out of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has folded and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Bellflower, California-based Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store

“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
electrek.co

The world’s largest single-phase battery is now up and running

Meet Crimson Storage, the world’s largest single-phase battery, which is now live in the California desert. Crimson Storage is also the second-largest energy storage project currently in operation of any configuration. The 350 megawatt (MW)/1400 megawatt-hour (MWh) battery storage project, which sits on on 2,000 acres west of Blythe...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Jalopnik

Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts

Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California woman wins $4.2 million on Mega Millions

California has a new millionaire. The California Lottery says Sara Bailey hit five correct numbers, missing only the Mega number after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a Vons in Fresno over the summer. Her jackpot: $4.2 million. “I was making a late dinner the night of the drawing,” said Bailey. “Partway through, I remembered […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
lbccviking.com

Where to go in your community for Day of the Dead

Droves of children with face paint dressed up as characters like Miguel from Coco is what Day of the Dead looks like for many across the U.S., a Pixar retelling and commodification of an indigenous holiday that is centered around community, family and honoring one’s ancestors. Most people from...
LONG BEACH, CA

