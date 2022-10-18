ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Whitehall shares the red carpet limelight with model girlfriend Roxy Horner as she bares her abs in a cropped blazer at Black Adam UK premiere

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Jack Whitehall cosied up to his girlfriend Roxy Horner as they attended the UK premiere of Black Adam at Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday.

The comedian, 34, put on a dapper display in a navy blazer which he teamed up with a coordinating top and grey plaid trousers while sporting white trainers.

His model partner, 31, flashed her toned midriff in a checkered cropped blazer which she teamed up with matching trousers and a nude corset top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48ElVf_0idxwt6600
Couple: Jack Whitehall cosied up to his girlfriend Roxy Horner as they attended the UK premiere of Black Adam at Cineworld Leicester Square on Tuesday

The new DC Comics universe film stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson portraying a 5000-year-old Egyptian, who was imprisoned for millennia for corrupt acts after receiving super powers from the gods.

But when he is released from his imprisonment, he begins catching criminals and then executing them.

It comes after Roxy shared that an electronic device helped to save her life this week, alerting family and friends when she experienced a life threatening diabetic hypo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNHja_0idxwt6600
Suave: The comedian, 34, put on a dapper display in a navy blazer which he teamed up with a coordinating top and grey plaid trousers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn18l_0idxwt6600
Hot stuff: His model partner, 31, flashed her toned midriff in a checkered cropped blazer which she teamed up with matching trousers and a nude corset top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfBnI_0idxwt6600
Trendy: Roxy accessorised her look with a green handbag and sported gold lace-up heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqcyK_0idxwt6600
Cute: They put one hand around each other's waist while posing for shots

The model and actress revealed that she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes back in 2021.

And detailing a recent scare, she explained that she was 'beyond grateful' for the device, with her family and friends coming to help with the 'frightening' scare.

Roxy wears an electronic device which monitors her blood glucose level and sends a message and alarm to her and others phones when it is dangerously low.

She shared a screenshot of the Dexcom, a diabetes management app to her Instagram Stories, withe the app appearing to save her during the medical emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRyRl_0idxwt6600
Condition: Roxy revealed that she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes back in 2021

Writing over the shot, she penned: 'I still find it frightening when I have a hypo alone as I can go unconscious & I'm still learning that when I'm sick it's different and more difficult to manage.

What is Type 1 Diabetes?

Type 1 diabetes causes the level of glucose (sugar) in your blood to become too high.

It happens when your body cannot produce enough of a hormone called insulin, which controls blood glucose.

You need daily injections of insulin to keep your blood glucose levels under control.

Managing type 1 diabetes can take time to get used to, but you can still do all the things you enjoy. This guide is here to help.

Type 1 diabetes is not linked with age or being overweight – these things are linked with type 2 diabetes.

Source: NHS

'I'm beyond grateful to have @dexcomuk which alerted my people, she added.

Later sharing a picture relaxing with friends and family, she explained: 'So the past week my diabetes has been super hard to control due to not being well.

'All I can say is thank god for @dexcomuk alerting my friends and family.'

A hypo, also called hypoglycaemia, is a low blood sugar level, and happens when the level of sugar (glucose) in blood drops too low.

People who struggle with diabetes need daily injections of insulin to keep your blood glucose levels under control.

A low blood sugar level can be dangerous and cause brain death if it's not treated quickly.

Roxy has previously spoke openly about struggling with diabetes, being diagnosed in May 2021 after suffering low energy levels, 'appalling' memory and continual sickness.

Earlier this year, she admitted to having a 'rough time' with the condition as she struggled to handle her glucose levels.

Opening up to her 199k Instagram followers, she explained: 'I've been having a really rough time managing my glucose levels the past few weeks, they are yo-yoing for absolutely no reason.

'I throw up when I go too high and I've had a few too many hypos for my liking lately.

Roxy, who was diagnosed a month before her 30th birthday, has also previously praised her comedian boyfriend Jack for his support.

The pair have been together for two years and live in Notting Hill together - with Jack by her side when the model was diagnosed.

She told The Sun earlier this year: 'Jack’s been my absolute rock, he’s so lovely.

“He was there when I got diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re amazing.”

Black Adam will be released in U.S. and U.K. cinemas on October 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LiD9q_0idxwt6600
The Rock: Black Adam will be released in U.S. and U.K. cinemas on October 21

Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Daily Mail

