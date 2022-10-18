In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO