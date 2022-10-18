Read full article on original website
Umatilla Parks & Rec Gearing Up for Trick-or-Treat on Main Activities
The Umatilla Parks and Recreation Department staff are busy putting the finishing touches on this year’s Trick-or-Treat on Main activities. Some of the events, including the residence and business decorating contests and the pumpkin decorating contest, require registration – which is quickly drawing to a close. Sign-up is not required for the costume contest, taking place on Friday, Oct. 28 during the trick-or-treat event.
Seventh Annual ‘Fishn’ the Brave’ Takes Place Nov. 12 at Marina Park
The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce has announced the seventh annual Fishn’ the Brave hosted by Tony Fisher of Fisher’s Catch Outfitters. Veterans can participate in this day of guided fishing along the Columbia River for free thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors. The event takes...
City of Umatilla Hosting Movie Night at Marina Park on Friday
The city of Umatilla will be hosting Movie Night in the Park this Friday, Oct. 21 in Umatilla Marina Park, with Hocus Pocus showing. The event opens at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:15 p.m. It’s free for the entire family, and no registration is required. Tacos and other concessions will be served.
Irrigon Chamber Hosting Halloween Trunk or Treat Festival
The Irrigon Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Halloween Trunk or Treat Festival on Monday, Oct. 31 at the event plaza, 420 N.E. Main Ave. The event goes from 4:30 to 6 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, food, drinks, balloons, a movie, games, and prizes for the best trunk.
Good Shepherd to Host Free ‘Wellness Wednesday’ on Nov. 2
Good Shepherd Health Care System hosts a free information table on the first Wednesday of every month at the medical center, 610 N.W. 11th St. in Hermiston. The next Wellness Wednesday event is on Nov. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and learn about community services, ask questions and meet the staff. For more information, call 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org.
Loftus Custom Design Jewelers in Pendleton is closing shop
PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton’s downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end. Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location
In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation
MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
Day of the Dead to be Theme of PCA’s Bi-Annual Gala Auction on Nov. 5
The Pendleton Center for the Arts is bringing its bi-annual Gala Auction back to an in-person format on Saturday, Nov. 5, taking inspiration from a popular Mexican holiday. The Day of the Dead, or Dias de los Muertos, celebrates and honors deceased loved ones with a vibrant mix of festivities.
‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?
“This past weekend, City Hall entered an annual Halloween decorating contest with a ghoulish scarecrow dressed up to look like me.”
First Washington African American Chamber of Commerce
Richland, WA - Tri-Cities is getting its first Washington African American Chamber of Commerce!. Chauné Fitzgerald, the director of business development for the Washington African American Chamber of Commerce sits down with us to talk about the kickoff that's happening this weekend. The nonprofit organization launches this Saturday with...
Bill Walchli Passes Away at 68
William George “Bill” Walchli passed away at Peace Health Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. on Oct. 10, 2022 at the age of 68. He was born on July 21, 1954 in Umatilla to George and Irene Walchli. He grew up in Hermiston and later moved to Vancouver, Wash....
Keith Goin Passes Away at 90
D. Keith Goin died on Oct. 14, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 90. He was born on Jan. 20, 1932 in Boise, Idaho to Edward James Goin and Floretta Casner Goin. Keith graduated from Union High School in Union in the class of 1950. He served in the United States Air Force as a radio operator during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Keith married Carol Claycomb on Jan. 5, 1955 in La Grande.
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
Hermiston mayor on task force to take on homelessness
HERMISTON — An Oregon Mayors Association task force submitted its plan to address the statewide homelessness crisis on Friday, Oct. 14, in a letter to the three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature. “We write to you as leaders, partners and voters seeking collaboration and action. Cities are facing a...
Tentative timeline is set 911 center move
WALLA WALLA – New details regarding the timeline for the proposed move of the 911 and emergency operations center in Walla Walla were released Monday at the joint work session of the Walla Walla City Council and Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Greg Tompkins said the county is working with another governmental agency to move the EOC into a building at the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
Kennewick student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on October 19, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The student was not harmed and got away to tell the School Resource Officer. The student said she passed a...
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
Scott Littlefield Passes Away at 67
Scott O. Littlefield died on Oct. 7, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 67. He was born on May 21, 1955 in Portland to Francis and Virginia Woodward Littlefield. Scott worked as a truck driver for Teamsters at Hanford until he retired. Scott married Marilynn Koonce...
