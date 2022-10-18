ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Data Catalog Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2027

“IBM (US), Microsoft (US), TIBCO Software (US), Collibra (Belgium), Alation (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), Informatica (US), Alteryx (US), Zaloni (US), Cloudera (US), Talend (US), Ataccama (Canada), Quest software (Acquired Erwin), Tamr (US), Denodo (US), Tableau (US), AWS (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), Octopai (Israel), Alex Solutions (Australia), Immuta (US).”. Data...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Global Chemical Prices Soar Over US Polar Storm

The US polar storm has now shut down 90% of US polypropylene (PP) capacity, 67% of ethylene and devastated other important products, sending ripples around global chemical markets prices soaring, said n industry expert. chemical plants and refineries across the Gulf Coast region have been hit by prolonged power and...
TEXAS STATE
BlueWater Group Secures Money Services Business (MSB) License in the United States

BlueWater Group, a company specializing in the development of tools and technologies applicable to the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, particularly trading of cryptocurrencies, announced that it has secured the Money Services Business (MSB) License issued by the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Bureau (FinCEN) which operates under the United States Department of the Treasury.
Finding Your Solutions, a Divorce and Family Mediation firm, Launches a New Website

Finding Your Solutions, a Florida-based company specializing in family mediation and divorce recovery coaching has just launched a new website with a lot of information about these services for current and potential clients and a wider audience. The new website is more user-friendly, with improved functionality and a minimalistic, uncluttered style.
FLORIDA STATE
The US visa online service now offers services to Iceland citizens

Starting today, Iceland citizens can apply for a US visa online. Whether you’re looking to travel for business or pleasure, we can help you get the visa you need. With our convenient online application, simply provide your basic information and we’ll take care of the rest. We’ll guide you through every step of the process and ensure that you have all the documents you need. So why wait? Apply for your US visa today!
Danish Citizens Can Now Apply For Visa Services On US visa Online platform

The website us visa online is pleased to announce that it is now offering specialized visa services for Danish citizens. The website has been assisting travellers with their visa procedures since 2014, and is now able to offer this service to Danish citizens as well.us visa online offers a comprehensive and convenient service for those needing a US visa. The website provides clear and concise instructions on how to apply for a US visa, and offers a fast and efficient application process.Applying for a US visa can be a complex and daunting process, but with the assistance of us visa online, it doesn’t have to be. The website’s team of experts are on hand to guide you through every step of the process, ensuring that you receive your visa in the shortest time possible.
Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market

Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
BOC Sciences Confirms the Provision of Various Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds

BOC Sciences officials recently confirmed the ability to provide comprehensive stable isotope labeling materials for the industry and promised relentless innovation in this aspect. New York, USA – October 20, 2022 – BOC Sciences has launched its research campaigns regarding isotope labeling technologies since its inception. Up to now, it...
How Lithuanian citizens can apply for US visa online

Starting from today, Lithuanian citizens can apply for a US visa online through our website. Our visa application services are designed to simplify the process and help travellers obtain the necessary documents in a hassle-free manner. With our new online application system, Lithuanian citizens can now apply for a US visa from the comfort of their own home. We hope that this will make the process of applying for a US visa more convenient and accessible for everyone.
Data Pipeline Tools Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2027

“Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Actian (US), Software AG (Germany), Denodo Technologies (US), Snowflake (US), Adeptia (US), SnapLogic (US), K2View (US), Precisely (US), Tibco (US), TapClicks (US), Talend (US), Rivery.io (US), Alteryx (US), Informatica (US), Qlik (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Hevodata (US), Gathr (US).”
CXS Ltd. Providing the Best Geophysical and Exploration Solutions in Several Canadian Provinces and Territories

CXS Ltd. is taking up a variety of projects in Canada that need high-quality geophysics, technical, earthworks, or construction solutions, ranging anything from GPS surveys to consulting. Incorporated in the year 2000, CXS, or Canadian Exploration Services Limited is a specialized professional group covering the entire exploration process, initial site...
CPA ERC Experts Launches The CPA Academy To Demystify The Employee Retention Credit

ERC Program specialists, CPA ERC Experts, announce the launch of The CPA Academy, to shed light on the Employee Retention Credit and how to enjoy its features. The team of ERC program specialists at CPA ERC Experts is looking to share their wealth of knowledge about the refundable tax credit and other known and seemingly unknown parts of the Employee Retention Credit with the launch of the CPA Academy. The program is scheduled to hold on October 20, 2022, at 7 pm EST, covering everything as it relates to the Employee Retention Credit and all things in between.
Cyber Security Innovations (CSI) Awarded the IRS CSAM & Process Automation Support Contract

Innovative providers of cybersecurity solutions, Cyber Security Innovations (CSI), awarded the contract to provide CSAM Tool customization support and cybersecurity automation services to the IRS. The team at Cyber Security Innovations (CSI), led by Al Conteh, is undoubtedly pushing boundaries in cybersecurity as the company recently announced that it has...

