Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?

The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer explains how McCaffrey trade unfolded

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he started receiving phone calls from teams interested in trading for Christian McCaffrey before the team's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, saying the organization decided it was best to make a move for the future. "The first...
The Cincinnati Bengals Offense is Just Starting to Heat Up

In Week 1 against hated rival the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cincinnati Bengals offense struggled. They finished with over 430 yards (currently a season-high), sure, but when quarterback Joe Burrow throws four interceptions, the offense HAD to move the ball to keep it close. In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, the Bengals offense was putrid and pathetic. They managed just 254 yards, the fourth-worst mark by a Burrow-led Bengals offense.
Alabama Still Controls Its Destiny After The Loss to Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off the makings of a huge upset over the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide in week 7. The Volunteers had the dynamic explosive quarterback in Hendon Hooker, they had the home-field advantage, and they had every media outlet breathing down the neck of the Tide. Despite a Heisman-type performance from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the Tide fell to the pressure in an ugly way to lose 52-49 in a last-second field goal. Alabama showed they were, by far, the most undisciplined team on the field as well as the most unprepared.
Preseason College Basketball Rankings: #17 Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama was an enigma last season. There might not have been a more inconsistent or polarizing team in college basketball last season than the Crimson Tide. They beat multiple great teams but lost to multiple pretty bad ones. The Tide lost some really good players but bring in a stellar recruiting class and multiple good transfers. But they still need to play more consistently this season.
