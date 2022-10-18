The Tennessee Volunteers pulled off the makings of a huge upset over the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide in week 7. The Volunteers had the dynamic explosive quarterback in Hendon Hooker, they had the home-field advantage, and they had every media outlet breathing down the neck of the Tide. Despite a Heisman-type performance from Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the Tide fell to the pressure in an ugly way to lose 52-49 in a last-second field goal. Alabama showed they were, by far, the most undisciplined team on the field as well as the most unprepared.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO