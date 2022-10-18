Read full article on original website
Related
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla Parks & Rec Gearing Up for Trick-or-Treat on Main Activities
The Umatilla Parks and Recreation Department staff are busy putting the finishing touches on this year’s Trick-or-Treat on Main activities. Some of the events, including the residence and business decorating contests and the pumpkin decorating contest, require registration – which is quickly drawing to a close. Sign-up is not required for the costume contest, taking place on Friday, Oct. 28 during the trick-or-treat event.
Free & Safe Halloween Event for Entire Family
Benton City goes above and beyond when it comes to Halloween, they create a safe space and a spooky good time for the entire family. The Benton City Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses, organizations, and local families to bring you a FREE Halloween event everyone can enjoy.
northeastoregonnow.com
City of Umatilla Hosting Movie Night at Marina Park on Friday
The city of Umatilla will be hosting Movie Night in the Park this Friday, Oct. 21 in Umatilla Marina Park, with Hocus Pocus showing. The event opens at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:15 p.m. It’s free for the entire family, and no registration is required. Tacos and other concessions will be served.
northeastoregonnow.com
Seventh Annual ‘Fishn’ the Brave’ Takes Place Nov. 12 at Marina Park
The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce has announced the seventh annual Fishn’ the Brave hosted by Tony Fisher of Fisher’s Catch Outfitters. Veterans can participate in this day of guided fishing along the Columbia River for free thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors. The event takes...
northeastoregonnow.com
Day of the Dead to be Theme of PCA’s Bi-Annual Gala Auction on Nov. 5
The Pendleton Center for the Arts is bringing its bi-annual Gala Auction back to an in-person format on Saturday, Nov. 5, taking inspiration from a popular Mexican holiday. The Day of the Dead, or Dias de los Muertos, celebrates and honors deceased loved ones with a vibrant mix of festivities.
City of Prosser removes “Karen” Halloween display after community backlash
PROSSER, Wash. – The City of Prosser has removed its Halloween display after it received complaints from members of the community. The city put the display together and entered it into the Historic Downtown Prosser decorating contest. The display showed what can be described as a scarecrow placed in the flowers out in front of City Hall with a sign...
610KONA
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location
In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
northeastoregonnow.com
Good Shepherd to Host Free ‘Wellness Wednesday’ on Nov. 2
Good Shepherd Health Care System hosts a free information table on the first Wednesday of every month at the medical center, 610 N.W. 11th St. in Hermiston. The next Wellness Wednesday event is on Nov. 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. All are invited to come and learn about community services, ask questions and meet the staff. For more information, call 541-667-3509 or email healthinfo@gshealth.org.
‘Karen’ display removed at Prosser City Hall. Was it Halloween fun or ‘grotesque effigy’?
“This past weekend, City Hall entered an annual Halloween decorating contest with a ghoulish scarecrow dressed up to look like me.”
Loftus Custom Design Jewelers in Pendleton is closing shop
PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton’s downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end. Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.
Rotary Duck Race Names Winner in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The winner of the Rotary Mid-Columbia Duck Race is the proud owner of a brand-new Toyota Tacoma pickup truck today. This after her employer, DGF Grant Construction, won the famed race this year. It was Tuesday that race organizers gathered at Toyota of Tri-Cities to give away the 2022 Double Cab Shortbed Truck. President Rick Routh telling Newsradio they had a very good year, selling 10-percent more tickets than last year. In all Routh says they sold 20,172 entries to the Duck Race. The proceeds support many local non-profits that serve the community.
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
northeastoregonnow.com
American Mile to Perform Live at Wildhorse Sports Bar This Weekend
American Mile will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the stage at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22. The concert is free. For more information, call 800-654-9453.
Digital navigator hired for Umatilla Indian Reservation
MISSION — Cayuse Native Solutions, of Pendleton, has been awarded a grant to hire, train and support a “digital navigator” to help residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation gain access to the internet, connected devices and assist with digital skills training. Debra Croswell, executive managing director at...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Linebacker Club to Meet Thursday at Desert Lanes
The Hermiston Linebacker Club will meet from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Desert Lanes Bowling Alley, 1545 N. 1st St. Hermiston football head coach David Faaeteete will talk about last week’s game against Kamiakin and this week’s home game against Pasco. Those attending...
Check your chicken… nuggets that is, Tri-Cities mom finds metal in frozen food
RICHLAND, Wash. — It was mealtime in the Tovey household; chicken nuggets, her five-year-old’s favorite. It was supposed to be an after-school snack, until mother Jordan Tovey saw them glimmering – not from ice crystals. “The last one I pulled out had metal shards sticking out in multiple places, luckily it was very obvious,” Jordan, a mother to two kids...
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A female student was assaulted while walking to Park Middle School around 11:45 a.m. on October 19, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The student was not harmed and got away to tell the School Resource Officer. The student said she passed a...
Student Walking to School in Kenn Escapes Suspect Who Grabbed Them
Just after 2 PM Wednesday, October 19th, the Kennewick School District released an alert to parents. Student walking to Park Middle School grabbed by man but escapes. The KSD reported in their release, sent by way of their Parent Square App, that around 11:46 AM a student was walking west on West 10th near South Benton Street when a man driving a blue van pulled up and tried to grab the student. The location is less than 1,500 feet east of the school.
northeastoregonnow.com
Keith Goin Passes Away at 90
D. Keith Goin died on Oct. 14, 2022 at his home in Hermiston at the age of 90. He was born on Jan. 20, 1932 in Boise, Idaho to Edward James Goin and Floretta Casner Goin. Keith graduated from Union High School in Union in the class of 1950. He served in the United States Air Force as a radio operator during the Korean War until his honorable discharge. Keith married Carol Claycomb on Jan. 5, 1955 in La Grande.
‘Loved in all our hearts,’ family of Brandy Ebanez says her death was preventable
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A memorial along the Columbia River, near the Cable Bridge, pays a tribute to Brandy Ebanez. It’s feet away from where her body was found along the riverbank, in September. “She brought so much joy to everybody,” Breeann Ebanez, Brandy’s sister said. Ebanez, the youngest of her family, was born tough, according to her sister. Mmy sister...
Comments / 0