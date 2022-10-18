Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. NWA World Tag Team Champions La Rebeliòn, Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 vs. The Dirty...
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Acclaimed Win Back The “Scissor Me Daddy Ass” Trademark On Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville opened up with The Acclaimed taking on the Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) for the tag team titles, with the added stipulation that if the Acclaimed won they would regain the trademark for “Scissor Me Daddy” Ass catchphrase.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns Reacts to Photos of Logan Paul Training with Shawn Michaels
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns says Logan Paul is going to need all the help he can get when they do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia. We noted earlier how WWE published new photos of Paul working out in the ring this...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE King and Queen of The Ring Updates, Backstage News on WWE PLE Plans, WWE Day 1 Notes
New details are being revealed on the WWE Premium Live Event changes in the works. It was recently reported that WWE Day 2023 was being nixed after being scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, the same venue the inaugural Day 1 event was held earlier this year. It was believed that part of the reason Day 1 was being nixed was so it wouldn’t have to compete with NFL’s final Sunday Night Football game of the season, the highly-anticipated match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Rangers. This would mean WWE runs no main roster Premium Live Event from the Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Strong Returning To Los Angeles Next Month
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that NJPW Strong will return to Los Angeles in November for the Detonation 2022 tapings on Sunday, November 20th, at the Vermont Hollywood. Tickets for the tapings go on sale this Friday, October 21, at 10 a.m. Pacific time, with prices ranging from $25...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Huntington Center in Toledo, OH, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,965 tickets, and there are 675 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Logan Paul returns. WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL defends against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Working on Plans for Upcoming Huge RAW Episode
WWE is reportedly working on plans for a major RAW episode to air in January 2023. The RAW 30th Anniversary is scheduled to take place in January, perhaps around Monday, January 9. The Wrestling Observer notes that WWE officials have started to work on plans for the special episode. WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Watch This Week’s Episode Of NWA USA
NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of NWA USA below. “We’re just a few short weeks away from our Massive Hard Times In New Orleans event, and tonight’s main event will change the title landscape going into our trip to the Big Easy!
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and ROH Star Reportedly Returning to Impact Soon
“Darewolf” PJ Black is reportedly headed back to Impact Wrestling. The former Justin Gabriel of WWE is set to return to Impact in the near future, according to a new report from PWInsider. Black is expected to work the weekend Sin City Showdown TV tapings this Friday and Saturday from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Chris Jericho Applies For New Trademark
AEW star and current Ring Of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho applied to trademark the term “Chris Jericho’s Blood Boat.”. The filing was made on October 17th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with the filing made through Michael E. Dockins. Here is the description:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Final Card and Live Coverage Reminder for Tonight
The 2022 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The Kickoff pre-show will begin tonight at 7:30pm ET, featuring McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts and David LaGreca. The main show will then begin at 8pm ET, and we will have live coverage beginning with the Kickoff.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Confirms WWE NXT Deadline PLE
WWE NXT Deadline is now official as the next NXT Premium Live Event following Saturday’s Halloween Havoc PLE. WWE recently filed to trademark the “NXT Deadline” name and it was reported that the next NXT PLE, likely using that name, was scheduled for Saturday, December 10. In...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sonny Kiss Calls Out HOOK On Twitter, Asks Tony Khan To Book FTW Title Match For AEW Full Gear
Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw HOOK successfully defend the FTW championship against Ariya Daivari from the Trustbusters, marking yet another victory to extend his undefeated streak. When the match ended Daivari’s fellow Trustbuster Sonny Kiss took to Twitter to call out HOOK for a match at Full Gear. Kiss writes,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale Discusses Potential WWE-GCW Relationship
In August, Lauderdale stated that a GCW yearly pass for events would be “coming soon.” However, nothing has happened about that since then. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer that there is “something going on” with a GCW and WWE relationship. While speaking to Wrestling...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage 10/21/22 Results
After the wild night that was on Dynamite, we’re back with a LIVE AEW Rampage. Let’s see what we’ve got:. AEW World Tag Team Titles: The Acclaimed (c) vs. The Varsity Athletes. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!. AEW...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tasha Steelz Talks Tagging With Kiera Hogan and How That Could Potentially Lead To Her Joining The Baddies
IMPACT star and former Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz recently appeared on the Bob Culture Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on her old Fire ‘N’ Flava tag team with Kiera Hogan and how that could potentially lead to an appearance in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown to Air on FS1 Next Week, Mystery Partner Match and More Announced
Next Friday’s WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX. WWE has announced the following line-up for next Friday’s SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO:. * Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch. * Hit...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Next WWE NXT PLE Reportedly Scheduled for Outside of Orlando on Same Day as ROH PPV
The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event is reportedly scheduled for early December. A new report from Fightful Select notes that the next NXT Premium Live Event after Halloween Havoc this Saturday is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 10. It’s rumored that this event will be called NXT Deadline, which is the name that WWE just trademarked for a new show. The NXT Deadline name has not been confirmed for the December event, but it was noted that several NXT talent and staff have been told to keep the December 10 date open.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Details For This Weekend’s IMPACT Wrestling Tapings In Las Vegas
This weekend IMPACT Wrestling will be invading Las Vegas for a set of television tapings, which will be taking place over the course of two nights and will include content all the way up until the promotion’s Overdrive pay-per-view. The show, entitled “Sin City Showdown,” will occur on Friday...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cora Jade Discusses Her Relationship With Bron Breakker
Cora Jade and Bron Breakker play major roles in WWE NXT and are dating outside of the wrestling arena. They have been dating for several months. While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Jade talked about how she met Bron and started dating. “We were just friends for a while here at...
