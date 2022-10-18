Read full article on original website
iowa.media
Reynolds’ campaign has $2.5 million headed into November; Dejear’s has $366K
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has outraised her Democratic opponent, Deidre DeJear. (Photo by Getty Images) Gov. Kim Reynolds has more than six times as much cash on hand as her opponent Democrat Deidre DeJear heading into the final stretch of the campaign season, new campaign finance reports show. Reynolds reported...
High School Football Playoffs Start Tonight in Iowa and Wisconsin
The post season in Iowa Class 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Man and Level One of the Wisconsin High School Playoffs will take place tonight. Class 2A: Wahlert Catholic hosts West Liberty (you can hear the game tonight on AM 1370 and kdth.com, pregame at 6:40pm) Class 1A: Cascade at Dike...
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
DES MOINES, Iowa — A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations. RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common virus but can be serious. Leaders at Blank Children’s Hospital say its beds are full, with more than half of the patients being treated for respiratory illnesses.
SC SCHOOL DISTRICT HIRING FOR SEVERAL POSITIONS
THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL BE HIGHLIGHTING SOME PART-TIME, FULL-TIME, AND FLEXIBLE JOBS IN AN UPCOMING CAREER FAIR NEXT MONTH. THE JOB FAIR WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL, LOCATED AT 2101 OUTER DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY. THE...
ELECTION STARTS TODAY: Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
SCHOOL BUS & SEMI COLLIDE NEAR MARCUS
FOUR PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED WHEN A SEMI COLLIDED WITH A SCHOOL BUS THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING IN CHEROKEE COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SEMI HAULING GRAIN WAS NORTHBOUND ON F AVENUE EAST OF MARCUS AROUND 7:35 A.M. AND FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN. THE SEMI COLLIDED WITH...
Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act
The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
