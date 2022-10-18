ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury County, IA

iowa.media

High School Football Playoffs Start Tonight in Iowa and Wisconsin

The post season in Iowa Class 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Man and Level One of the Wisconsin High School Playoffs will take place tonight. Class 2A: Wahlert Catholic hosts West Liberty (you can hear the game tonight on AM 1370 and kdth.com, pregame at 6:40pm) Class 1A: Cascade at Dike...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned

DES MOINES, Iowa — A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations. RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a common virus but can be serious. Leaders at Blank Children’s Hospital say its beds are full, with more than half of the patients being treated for respiratory illnesses.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

SC SCHOOL DISTRICT HIRING FOR SEVERAL POSITIONS

THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL BE HIGHLIGHTING SOME PART-TIME, FULL-TIME, AND FLEXIBLE JOBS IN AN UPCOMING CAREER FAIR NEXT MONTH. THE JOB FAIR WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8TH FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM AT NORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL, LOCATED AT 2101 OUTER DRIVE IN SIOUX CITY. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
iowa.media

ELECTION STARTS TODAY: Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday

Iowans can begin casting ballots for the 2022 general election on Wednesday, October 19, which is the start of the absentee voting period. It marks the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office and the first day auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

SCHOOL BUS & SEMI COLLIDE NEAR MARCUS

FOUR PEOPLE WERE HOSPITALIZED WHEN A SEMI COLLIDED WITH A SCHOOL BUS THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING IN CHEROKEE COUNTY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SEMI HAULING GRAIN WAS NORTHBOUND ON F AVENUE EAST OF MARCUS AROUND 7:35 A.M. AND FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN. THE SEMI COLLIDED WITH...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Iowa clean water still a goal almost 50 years after Clean Water Act

The Clean Water Act was passed on October 18, 1973. At that time there were many cities in the U.S. still dumping raw sewage and other things into rivers. The Clean Water Act was credited with making waterways cleaner and holding polluters responsible. That law was targeting point-source pollution. Where...
IOWA STATE

