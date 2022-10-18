Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Dakota McLaughlin of Verret Street in Golden Meadow. McLaughlin was absent for a legal proceeding on Wednesday, October 19. Juvenile detectives contacted his mother who stated she had not seen him and he had not been home since October 11, 2022.

GOLDEN MEADOW, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO