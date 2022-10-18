ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Removes Nestlé Product From Shelves

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
seafoodsource.com

Scout announces USD 4 million seed funding round

Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based canned seafood manufacturer Scout has scored USD 4 milion (EUR 4.1 million) in a seed funding round. Scout, which in 2020 debuted a canned seafood line sourced 100 percent from Canadian and U.S. fisheries, said in a press release the funding will accelerate its omni-channel brand strategy and operational expansion.
seafoodsource.com

MSC's newest standard sets sustainability bar higher for tuna fisheries

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has published version 3.0 of its fisheries standard, meaning fisheries entering MSC assessment for the first time have until May 2023 to adhere to the new standard, while certified fisheries have six years to come into compliance. MSC's standard review and uupdate, considered the most-comprehensive...
seafoodsource.com

WWF, Walmart Foundation piloting intervention program in Chile

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Walmart Foundation have teamed up to develop a holistic approach to improve wild-caught fisheries and aquaculture in Chile. The 18-month pilot collaboration is intended to serve as a pilot for further collaborations elsewhere around the world, according to both organizations. The Walmart Foundation, established...
seafoodsource.com

Market research finds consumers increasingly drawn to Alaska pollock

The profile of Alaska pollock among American consumers is rising, according to market research data released by an industry group. The latest market research findings commissioned by the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) show the fish is closing in on other whitefish species such as cod, haddock, and tilapia in terms of familiarity and popularity. Among the findings, respondents’ intent to purchase Alaskan pollock within the next 30 days climbed to …
ALASKA STATE
seafoodsource.com

Baldor’s Kevin Lindgren: Seafood has a branding problem

Baldor Specialty Foods Director of Merchandising Kevin Lindgren thinks seafood has a branding problem in the United States. Many U.S. customers have lost trust in seafood as a sustainable protein, he said, and a lack of brand names to provide the protein with flagship representation has turned some customers off of seafood altogether, Lindgren said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Study Indicates North Atlantic Is Close to a “Tipping Point”

A Little Ice Age study reveals new information about the North Atlantic climate system. Scientists have examined centuries-old clam shells to determine how the North Atlantic climate system reached a “tipping point” before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age, a period of regional cooling that was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic, lasted for many centuries and came to an end in about 1850.

