Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
seafoodsource.com
Scout announces USD 4 million seed funding round
Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based canned seafood manufacturer Scout has scored USD 4 milion (EUR 4.1 million) in a seed funding round. Scout, which in 2020 debuted a canned seafood line sourced 100 percent from Canadian and U.S. fisheries, said in a press release the funding will accelerate its omni-channel brand strategy and operational expansion.
NZ, Canada, England top-seeded for World Cup quarterfinals
Defending champion New Zealand, third-ranked Canada and top-ranked England all have finished with unbeaten records in the group stage of the Women's Rugby World Cup to take the top three seedings in the knockout rounds
seafoodsource.com
MSC's newest standard sets sustainability bar higher for tuna fisheries
The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) has published version 3.0 of its fisheries standard, meaning fisheries entering MSC assessment for the first time have until May 2023 to adhere to the new standard, while certified fisheries have six years to come into compliance. MSC's standard review and uupdate, considered the most-comprehensive...
seafoodsource.com
WWF, Walmart Foundation piloting intervention program in Chile
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Walmart Foundation have teamed up to develop a holistic approach to improve wild-caught fisheries and aquaculture in Chile. The 18-month pilot collaboration is intended to serve as a pilot for further collaborations elsewhere around the world, according to both organizations. The Walmart Foundation, established...
seafoodsource.com
Market research finds consumers increasingly drawn to Alaska pollock
The profile of Alaska pollock among American consumers is rising, according to market research data released by an industry group. The latest market research findings commissioned by the Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) show the fish is closing in on other whitefish species such as cod, haddock, and tilapia in terms of familiarity and popularity. Among the findings, respondents’ intent to purchase Alaskan pollock within the next 30 days climbed to …
seafoodsource.com
Baldor’s Kevin Lindgren: Seafood has a branding problem
Baldor Specialty Foods Director of Merchandising Kevin Lindgren thinks seafood has a branding problem in the United States. Many U.S. customers have lost trust in seafood as a sustainable protein, he said, and a lack of brand names to provide the protein with flagship representation has turned some customers off of seafood altogether, Lindgren said.
scitechdaily.com
New Study Indicates North Atlantic Is Close to a “Tipping Point”
A Little Ice Age study reveals new information about the North Atlantic climate system. Scientists have examined centuries-old clam shells to determine how the North Atlantic climate system reached a “tipping point” before the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age, a period of regional cooling that was particularly pronounced in the North Atlantic, lasted for many centuries and came to an end in about 1850.
