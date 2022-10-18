ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

wglc.net

Swap Shop 10/20

GARAGE SALE 1011 Lowden Road in Streator, Thu 11-4, FRI SAT SUN 8-5 Collectibles, jewelry, furniture something for everyone. RUMMAGE SALE at 115 W. 11th St., in Streator on Friday, October 21, 3-6pm and Saturday, October 22, 8am-4pm LOOKING FOR Cord of seasoned firewood split and stacked. CALL(602)697-0745. FOR SALE...
STREATOR, IL
starvedrock.media

Barn destroyed by fire Friday west of Magnolia

An old barn was leveled by fire Friday west of Magnolia despite numerous departments responding. Fire Chief Dan Baum said the fire had a significant head start as firemen raced to the Taylor road location. No one was hurt and the cause is not known. Baum got help from Standard, Lostant, Leonore and several others. Chief Baum, as many other rural fire chiefs knows the important of an "auto-aid" agreement:
MAGNOLIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Vandals trash parts of Bloomington mall, including restaurant

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Vandals broke into Bloomington’s Eastland Mall last week, breaking glass and trashing various parts of the mall, with the most severe damage happening in the food court. Bloomington Police said they have no information about suspects and are asking for the public’s help to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Road and traffic woes haunt Sandwich

With the road construction season winding down, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham says he is concerned about timing. Your browser does not support the audio element. Currently, the downtown has Main Street closed on both sides of the railroad tracks after a major water leak last week at 3:30 in the morning.
SANDWICH, IL
wcsjnews.com

Tractor Supply Company Could Be Coming to Channahon

The Channahon Village Board on Monday heard that a Tractor Supply Company could be locating in the village. Channahon Director of Community Development and Information Systems Mike Petrick spoke about the project. He said construction could begin in the spring of 2023. Your browser does not support the audio element.
CHANNAHON, IL
agupdate.com

Farmer happy for another harvest after heart attack

It’s certainly not uncommon for a machinery technician to save the day during harvest season, but it is rare for one to literally save a farmer’s life. A John Deere technician had dropped by Evan Leake’s farm near Lexington, Illinois, in August 2019 when the 30-year-old suddenly collapsed while experiencing a heart attack.
LEXINGTON, IL
wglc.net

Mendota to apply for EPA grant for Illinois Avenue properties

MENDOTA – The city of Mendota will be holding a public hearing ahead of applying for a Brownfield Cleanup Grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The grant will be to help remediate two properties in the 800 block of Illinois Avenue. A required public hearing will be November 7th at city hall ahead of the November 22nd deadline. Grants are considered Brownfield if they are going to be used to help develop property after cleanup of potentially hazardous substances or pollutants.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Cannabis and cash found at Peru business

The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team (TRIDENT) raided a business in Peru on Wednesday with a Bureau County warrant. Agents say they found about five pounds of cannabis and the tools to manufacture and package the drug along with over $10,000 of illicit money at the Outer Limitz store in the 1700 block of Route 6.
PERU, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Hopes Public Can Identify This Man

Crest Hill Police Department is once again releasing clear photos of a suspect in an alleged theft of a local grocery store. Police hope the public can identify the suspect. The theft happened on October 14th at the Super Mercados El Guero at 1520 Theodore Street in Crest Hill. The...
CREST HILL, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Board Found Itself in a Perfect Storm Dealing With Taxes Thursday Night

Nobody likes paying taxes and nobody likes it when they see their property tax go up. At the Thursday night Lee County Board meeting the members found themselves in a unique situation. When it comes to property taxes in Lee County, they are under the limitations of what is called PTELL. This limits the amount on a tax bill for the residents.
Rochelle News-Leader

Illinois State Police Report: Oct. 13-18

OGLE COUNTY – Maurice Q. Hunter, 21, of Hampton, Georgia was stopped for improper lane usage on Oct. 15 at 12:21 a.m. at Caron Road and McConaughy Avenue in Rochelle. Hunter was charged with driving while license suspended, improper lane usage and was released on an I-Bond. Bianca Garcia,...
ROCHELLE, IL
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WEEK-TV Peoria Meteorologist Devan Masciulli?

In just one year at WEEK-TV, Devan Masciulli rose to become Peoria’s favorite meteorologist. However, when her viewers did not see her on the broadcast for the last few days, they wondered what had happened to Devan Masciulli and where she was. The meteorologist has recently announced the reason behind her absence on social media. Devan Masciulli’s family is having a hard time after an unfortunate tragedy. Read on to find out what happened to the meteorologist and her family in this Devan Masciulli wiki.
PEORIA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 stabbed in family fight in Kewanee

A man is recovering today after he was stabbed by a young relative in Kewanee over the weekend. Kewanee police officers were called to the 200 block of South Tremont Street on October 15th at about 11:31 p.m. for a disturbance involving a stabbing. When they arrived, they located an 18-year-old man lying in the […]
KEWANEE, IL
starvedrock.media

Charges Elevated For Alleged Drunken Driver Who Plowed Into Ottawa High School

Nearly two months after crashing into Ottawa High School with her vehicle, an Ottawa woman now faces a felony charge. Fifty-two-year-old Jennifer Leonard was in court Monday learning that she's being charged with criminal damage to government supported property. She posted $2,500 for bond and is out of custody. Police...
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Undercover Drug Agents Raid Peru Business

Was a business near the La Salle-Bureau County line a front for drug sales?. Undercover agents with Tri-DENT executed a search warrant Wednesday at "Outer Limitz" on Route 6 on the far west side of Peru. Officers say they found five pounds of pot, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of pot and pot products along with more than $10,000 in "illicit" cash.
PERU, IL

