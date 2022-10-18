Gov't meetings: EC City Council to meet Thursday

Elizabeth City City Council will discuss personnel during a closed meeting in council chambers at City Hall Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Currituck Board of Education will hold a work session at JP Knapp Early College Thursday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse. Livestream the meeting at http://currituckcountync.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.as.

The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the auditorium at Sheep-Harney Elementary School Monday at 6 p.m. Livestream the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.