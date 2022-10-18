ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 93.3

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon

Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Latest Freeze Watch and Warnings Issued for Portions of Alabama

Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 are expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures are as low as 24 possible. Freeze Warning valid at Oct 18, 2:00 AM CDT for Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, St. Clair, Walker, Winston [AL] till Oct 18, 9:00 AM CDT.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

4 Simple Ways to Grow Your Alabama Church

Alabama churches are growing, and some are not. But how does a church grow in numbers? How does a church bring in visitors in the modern era? Plus how do we keep them coming to church during the post pandemic period and with the current climate. Here are some tips to help your church grow in Alabama and in any state.
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

What Is Alabama’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

Well, it's about that time of year. Have you loaded up your cupboards with candy for the trick-or-treaters?. The National Retail Federation tracks the sales of candy, and other products, each year. So, what candy are we Alabama folks sucking, chewing and chomping on?. It's strange to me, because I...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Potential Severe Weather Threat for Alabama Could Help Dry Spell

Wednesday, you can expect a mostly cloudy day, showers, and thunderstorms. We are monitoring the potential for severe weather action with storms along the cold front. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that the “Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has expanded the "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms to include areas as far south as Thomasville, Prattville, and Wedowee.”
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy