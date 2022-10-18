Read full article on original website
NBA
NBA official Tony Brown passes away
NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had plenty to say after Lakers' loss to Warriors
LeBron James says the Lakers must keep shooting threes even though they aren't good at it. Russell Westbrook blames bench role for pulled hamstring.
NBA
Report: Grizzlies guard Danny Green joins ESPN in part-time analyst role
Danny Green has reportedly agreed to a TV deal with ESPN to serve as a part-time analyst for the network this season, all while continuing to play for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022-23, too. Per Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Green will make 15 appearances on ESPN to...
NBA
Utah Jazz Mailbag | Craig Bolerjack And Thurl Bailey Answer Your Questions
The day has finally come. After one of the longest offseason's — at least it feels that way — in recent memory, the Jazz return to the court on Wednesday night. Utah will open up the 2022-23 NBA season when it hosts Mountain West rival Denver, with tipoff set for 7 p.m.
Wizards 2022-2023 Season Opener Drip
How the Wizards stepped out for the Season Opener
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022
We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NBA
Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Preview: How to Bet Zion Williamson's Return
Nets Odds -3 Over/Under 230.5 (-110 /-110) Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The NBA season has officially begun, and Wednesday night brings us a battle between two teams with high expectations in the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets. Both New Orleans and Brooklyn made it...
NBA
5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night
SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
NBA
Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid
TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
NBA
5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs
PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
NBA
Referees and players remember Tony Brown for his cool and fair ways
MIAMI – In a league in which emotions often run hot, referee Tony Brown knew better than to meet fire with fire. That was something for the NBA’s players and coaches, not for somebody in his job. “Tony was one of those referees, he never let us get...
NBA
5 takeaways from Celtics' road victory over rival Heat
MIAMI – There figured to be a little grudge aspect to the Heat’s clash Friday night against their rivals, the Boston Celtics, at FTX Arena. After all, when we last saw these teams on the floor together, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler went for the hero moment in a two-point game, dribbling up court and right into a 3-pointer from the top with 16 seconds – and one Miami timeout – left.
Knicks vs. Grizzlies: How To Watch, Injury Report, Lineups, More
The New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies are one of the more intriguing matchups in the first full slate of the 2022-23 NBA season. New York is looking to turn things around after a disappointing second season under Tom Thibodeau following a playoff appearance in his first season. The Grizzlies...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 10.21.22
GAME NIGHT FROM Washington DC. Bulls 1-0 at Wizards 1-0. 6PM CT. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 5:45 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 37ppg. Wizards: Beal : 23ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17per. Wizards: Kuzma:...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways
The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
NBA
Jordan Clarkson Delivers Pregame Message Honoring WNBA Star Brittney Griner
Before Utah tipped off with Denver on Wednesday in the season opener, Jordan Clarkson stood at center court to deliver a message to Jazz Nation. Before talking about the upcoming season and thanking fans for their support, Clarkson had a different message. He spoke about WNBA star Brittney Griner, asking...
NBA
"Purple Is Back" | New Era Of Utah Jazz Basketball Set To Begin
For Jazz Nation, it's been the most eventful offseason in a long time. The past 174 days have been some of the most suspenseful, surprising, and exhilarating times to be a fan — and it’s just the beginning. A new era of Jazz basketball starts on October 19...
NBA
NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios
Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
ESPN
Ben Simmons excited, says he has to be Brooklyn Nets' motor
NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons couldn't hold back his excitement as he prepared to play in his first regular-season NBA game in almost a year and a half. "Ready to go," Simmons said after Wednesday's shootaround, in advance of the Nets' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. "Very excited. I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing. We got a great group of guys here, and we're ready to roll."
How to Watch Bulls-Wizards 2022-23 NBA Opening Week Game On Friday
The Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards will play each other on Friday night in Washington D.C. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
