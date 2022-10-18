ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

NBA

NBA official Tony Brown passes away

NEW YORK — Longtime NBA official Tony Brown passed away today surrounded by his family, friends and fellow officials after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 55. “We are and have been sustained by the consistent outpouring of love and support through this journey in developing strength,...
NEW YORK STATE
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 19, 2022

We made it. Opening night for New Orleans has arrived, with a 6:30 p.m. Central game at Brooklyn. Pregame coverage on Bally Sports New Orleans begins at 5:30, while WRNO 99.5 tips off its show at 6. Get ready for the 2022-23 season by watching a fresh new episode of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Pelicans vs. Nets Betting Preview: How to Bet Zion Williamson's Return

Nets Odds -3 Over/Under 230.5 (-110 /-110) Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. The NBA season has officially begun, and Wednesday night brings us a battle between two teams with high expectations in the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets. Both New Orleans and Brooklyn made it...
NBA

5 takeaways from Warriors' season-opening win vs. Lakers on ring night

SAN FRANCISCO — Five takeaways from the Warriors’ 123-109 victory over the Lakers at Chase Center during NBA opening night on Tuesday. The Warriors will likely remember plenty about ring night nearly four months after winning their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons. “I was very...
NBA

Darius Garland leaves Cavs' loss at Toronto with cut inside eyelid

TORONTO (AP) — Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland left Wednesday’s season-opening loss at Toronto in the second quarter after injuring his left eye in a collision with Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland was bleeding from a cut inside the left eyelid...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs

PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

5 takeaways from Celtics' road victory over rival Heat

MIAMI – There figured to be a little grudge aspect to the Heat’s clash Friday night against their rivals, the Boston Celtics, at FTX Arena. After all, when we last saw these teams on the floor together, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler went for the hero moment in a two-point game, dribbling up court and right into a 3-pointer from the top with 16 seconds – and one Miami timeout – left.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 10.21.22

GAME NIGHT FROM Washington DC. Bulls 1-0 at Wizards 1-0. 6PM CT. Radio: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini: Pre: 5:45 CT. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM CT. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 37ppg. Wizards: Beal : 23ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 17per. Wizards: Kuzma:...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways

The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios

Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
ESPN

Ben Simmons excited, says he has to be Brooklyn Nets' motor

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons couldn't hold back his excitement as he prepared to play in his first regular-season NBA game in almost a year and a half. "Ready to go," Simmons said after Wednesday's shootaround, in advance of the Nets' season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. "Very excited. I'm looking forward to getting out there and playing. We got a great group of guys here, and we're ready to roll."
BROOKLYN, NY

