Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Spanish royals start delayed state visit to Germany
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a state visit to Germany that was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will see the monarch and the German president open the annual Frankfurt Book Fair.Felipe was received with military honors by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday at the German head of state's Bellevue palace in Berlin.“Finally we're here - we're very happy about that,” Felipe said. He said Germany and Spain are “united by the principles of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”The king also is due to hold a meeting with...
TechCrunch
Bird exits Germany, Sweden, Norway and ‘several dozen’ US, EMEA markets
Bird said it will “fully exit Germany, Sweden and Norway, as well as wind down operations in “several dozen additional, primarily small to mid-sized markets” across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to the company. Bird would not respond to requests for more information from TechCrunch, so it’s not clear which cities Bird will exit. However, the only Middle Eastern market Bird is in is Israel, and Bird doesn’t appear to be in any African countries.
French, German meeting postponed as cracks emerge over energy, defence
BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -The French and German governments have postponed a meeting planned for next week until January, officials said on Wednesday, after what sources told Reuters were divisions including over energy policy and defence.
getnews.info
US Visa For British, Italian, Singapore and Spanish Citizens
getnews.info
Finland’s main parties back plans to build Russia border fence
Structure would protect areas identified as posing potential risk of large-scale migration from Russia
technode.global
VinFast announces its headquarters in Germany, France & The Netherlands
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has revealed further details of its European business strategy at the 2022 Paris Motor Show and announced the opening of dedicated country headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The opening of the headquarters aims to amplify VinFast’s business activities in the region, develop its...
mansionglobal.com
Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’
Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
navalnews.com
Mine Warfare: France, Belgium and Netherlands seal partnership
The partners’ main objective is to increase the effectiveness of their respective programs and to strengthen the interoperability of their national mine warfare systems. It is now confirmed that the rMCM mothership will be used as a basis to answer the French Navy “Bâtiments de guerre des mines” (BGDM) need, which are to be ordered next year.
Strikes end at some of TotalEnergies' French refineries
PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Workers voted to end a strike at TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) Donges refinery on Wednesday, bolstering the government's hopes the supply situation at petrol stations around the country will rapidly improve.
getnews.info
France, Portugal, Spain agree on Med 'green energy corridor'
The leaders of France, Portugal and Spain said Thursday they have agreed to substitute a proposed gas pipeline connection between Iberia and France with an undersea “green energy corridor” that would eventually transport hydrogen.Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the plan was to connect Iberia to France and the European energy market by means of a pipeline from Barcelona in Spain across the Mediterranean Sea to Marseille in France. He said it could be used to transport natural gas temporarily, before it starts carrying hydrogen.Sánchez made the announcement after the leaders of the three countries met in Brussels where...
Billionaire Mo Ibrahim attacks ‘hypocrisy’ over Africa’s gas
One of Africa’s richest entrepreneurs, the telecoms billionaire Mo Ibrahim, has criticised developed countries for seeking to dissuade African nations from exploiting their vast reserves of gas. Ibrahim told the Guardian in an interview: “We need a balanced and a fair policy for everybody. Gas can be useful to...
Portugal among the top 5 safest, healthiest countries for female digital nomads
More women are becoming digital nomads. Picking the right destination can be overwhelming. When it comes to health and safety, here's what to know.
crowdfundinsider.com
Young French Fintech AlmaPay Selected by SNCF to Power Payments, BNPL
SNCF, or the Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français, France’s national state-owned railway company. has selected a young Fintech firm AlmaPay to power its payments, including payments in installments or BNPL. SNCF is ubiquitous and widely utilized in France, generating almost €40 billion in revenue....
An Austrian Lunch In The KwaZulu-Natal Midlands Of South Africa
South Africa really is a beautiful country. After morning meetings in Pietermaritzburg, we drove out into the country and enjoyed lunch at a quaint Austrian pub called The Bierfassl. It felt like I had stepped into the Germanic world. An Austrian Lunch At The Bierfassl In KZM Midlands. Even during...
Religious polarization in India seeping into US diaspora
In Edison, New Jersey, a bulldozer, which has become a symbol of oppression of India’s Muslim minority, rolled down the street during a parade marking that country’s Independence Day. At an event in Anaheim, California, a shouting match erupted between people celebrating the holiday and those who showed up to protest violence against Muslims in India.
Romanians protest cost of living in latest European action
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Several thousand protesters in Romania joined an anti-poverty march Thursday in the capital to express dismay over the rising cost of living, marking the latest protest in Europe over high prices and pay that workers say has not kept pace with inflation. The march in Bucharest was organized by the National Trade Union Confederation, Cartel Alfa, which said the cost of energy, food and other essentials are “spiraling to levels that send millions of workers into poverty.” Inflation has hit a record high in the Eastern European country, a European Union member since 2007. Many protesters jeered, honked horns and some waved Romania’s blue, yellow and red flag. They demanded that the government increase salaries and pensions and enact price controls to counter the cost-of-living crisis. “The anti-poverty march is an awareness march for the political class, related to the necessity for them to take decisions regarding the situation the population is facing,” said Cartel Alfa’s leader, Bogdan Hossu. “The impoverishment of the people due to inflation and the lowering of the living standards comes from the lack of decisions and reforms in the energy sector.”
Qatar's 12-year journey as World Cup host has 1 month to go
The first World Cup in the Middle East is one month away, nearing the conclusion of an often bumpy 12-year journey for Qatar that has transformed the nation.Qatar has faced skepticism about how it persuaded FIFA to vote for the country in 2010; criticism of how migrant workers were treated building stadiums and tournament infrastructure; and derision from the soccer world for changing the dates from the traditional June-July period to November-December.The small Arab country jutting out into the Persian Gulf has overcome all of that, as well as hostility from neighboring states who imposed a three-year economic and...
