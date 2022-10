TROY, Ala. – Troy volleyball recorded its sixth-straight win with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-21) victory over ULM at Trojan Arena Friday night. The Warhawks battled back within one point in the third set, but the Trojans took early leads in all three sets. Trojan Tori Hester posted a .412 hitting percentage and match-best 16 kills and 10 digs as Troy hit .324 for the match as a team.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO