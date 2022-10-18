Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Traffic signal to be removed at 5th and 6th streets
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The traffic lights at 5th Street and Iles Avenue and over on Oberlin Avenue and 6th Street will be permanently removed. This comes after a months-long traffic study that began in May. During that time, the city monitored the traffic flow in the area before...
foxillinois.com
Police search for suspects in recent suspicious fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating a fire from October 16. Officials say the fire was at a home in the 1300 block of North College Street. The Decatur Fire Department asks if you have any information about the fire to call 217-424-2811.
foxillinois.com
Grain worker killed in Stonington train crash
STONINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The Christian County Sheriff says the person who died worked for the Legacy Grain Cooperative. We're told the 69-year-old worker was operating some equipment on the tracks and didn't see the engine coming and was hit. The only hazardous material that was some spilled...
foxillinois.com
Taylorville teacher teaches students to build homes, wins excellence award
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Taylorville Building Trades Instructor Matt Blomquist was honored with the prestigious $50,000 Harbor Freights Tools for Schools Teacher Excellence Award earlier this month. "$35,000 of that goes to our program that we can spend on our program and then $15,000 of that goes to me...
foxillinois.com
24 Springfield officers, 1 civilian receive merit awards
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department held its annual award ceremony on Wednesday. The awards were for the work done in the 2021 calendar year. Five different awards were given honoring different aspects of police work. Twenty-four officers were honored at the ceremony as was a civilian...
foxillinois.com
Dog show at Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Thursday was the start of the Prairie Land Classic Cluster Dog Show. Hundreds of dogs from Central Illinois Kennel Clubs competed in four shows. The dog show is free to the public and will be at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Exposition Building. "I enjoy a...
foxillinois.com
Southeast High School teacher documents school's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Each and every week we are highlighting interesting stories from the schools playing in our Friday Night Rivals game of the week. Our AJ Gersh has more on how one staff member at Southeast High School is documenting their school's history.
foxillinois.com
Mobile Dairy Classroom comes to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Some District 186 students got to see the journey of milk on Wednesday. The tour is called the Mobile Dairy Classroom which works as a milking parlor on wheels. Ridgely and Vachel Lindsay were a few schools selected for a Mobile Dairy Tour. The educational...
foxillinois.com
No approval for Poplar Place renovations yet
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — During the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday, it was proposed to invest city money to improve Poplar Place on the east side of Springfield. If it gets approved Springfield would spend over $2 million to create 50 single-family homes and 25 duplex units. The...
foxillinois.com
Memorial Holiday Fest returns to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Memorial Holiday Fest is returning to Springfield in 2022. The Holiday fest will feature community events on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield. A tree lighting will kick off Memorial Holiday Fest at 4:30 p.m. on November...
foxillinois.com
Pleasant Plains Middle School honored for inclusiveness
PLEASENT PLAINS, Ill. (WICS) — Pleasant Plains Middle School is being recognized for its drive to include all students. The school is being named a National Banner Unified Champion School, which is a program branching from the Special Olympics. Pleasant Plains is being recognized for bringing students together through...
foxillinois.com
Springfield City Council turns down another Wyndham proposal
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Wyndham City Centre in downtown Springfield has been the topic of debate for city council since the summer. On Tuesday night, aldermen denied the petition to rezone that would have allowed the Wyndham to become a hotel and apartment complex. After hours of a...
foxillinois.com
Springfield Police search for suspects in Dollar General theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a felony retail theft. Officials say that around 9:30 a.m on October 6, two men walked into a Dollar General, located at 5901 S. 6th St. in Springfield, and began to fill a laundry basket with items.
foxillinois.com
District 186 continues contract negotiations with teachers union
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 and the Springfield Education Association (SEA) are set to continue contract negotiations. There was a break in negotiations after school board member Mike Zimmers passed away after the last round of negotiations. The SEA and District 186 have been back and forth on...
foxillinois.com
Multicultural Fest in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — There was another chance to be a part of a multicultural fest. The Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) campus in Jacksonville on Wednesday hosted a Multicultural Fest. There were food trucks with different ethnic foods, and there was a trivia table with traditional items from...
foxillinois.com
Decatur man sentenced for aggravated battery with firearm
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Decatur man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm was sentenced on Oct. 4 to nine years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a three-year period of mandatory supervised release. Levron K. Hines, 37, must serve 85% of his sentence...
foxillinois.com
Fayette County man arrested for possession of meth
BINGHAM, Ill. (WICS) — A Fayette County man is facing possession of meth charges. Bryor Mercer, 21, of Bingham, was arrested on October 20. He's accused of knowingly and unlawfully having possession of less than five grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. If convicted Mercer can face two to...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man sentenced for drug distribution
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man is facing time behind bars for possessing and distributing heroin. Tyrell Harris, 29, was sentenced on Tuesday to 10 years in prison. He received concurrent sentences of 57 months for distributing heroin and 120 months for possessing 100 grams or more of heroin with intent to distribute.
foxillinois.com
Go on the prowl for owls in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, there will be an Owl Prowl in Springfield. The Owl Prowl is your chance to view Illinois owls up close and personal. Participants will meet at the Adams Wildlife Sanctuary at 6 p.m. before heading to the hiking trails and start the prowl for the owls.
foxillinois.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
Comments / 0