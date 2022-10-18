Read full article on original website
City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
I-94 lane closed to replace broken drain covers in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – One lane of westbound I-94 is closed Thursday afternoon so crews can cover exposed drain holes. Two drain covers are breaking, which could leave open holes in traffic lane on westbound I-94 in Kalamazoo County, Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Nick Schirripa said. The...
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
Gas leak causes school closings, evacuations
Plainwell schools were forced to close and some Plainwell residents were evacuated from their homes after a car accident damaged a gas main early Monday, Oct. 17. Plainwell Public Safety officers and firefighters were dispatched to the area of Starr Road (102nd) and Main Street after an area resident called 911 to report hearing a loud crash and then a loud hissing noise at approximately 2 a.m.
1,500 to 2,000 gallons of waste spilled in Kzoo River
A spill in the Kalamazoo River on Thursday came from the Graphic Packaging International plant, city officials say.
Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cardboard recycling plant could be the source of a liquid waste leak in the Kalamazoo River Thursday morning. Between 1,500 and 2,000 gallons of waste spilled into the river via a storm drain on Pitcher Street, according to the City of Kalamazoo. It is believed...
Community invited to share feedback on upcoming Kalamazoo road projects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community will have a chance to share feedback on upcoming road construction projects planned on the Westnedge Hill area, according to the City of Kalamazoo. The meeting is scheduled to take place 7-8:30 p.m. Monday at the Kalamazoo YMCA in the community room. The...
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
3 arrested after string of break-ins near WMU
Three people have been arrested after a string of break-ins near Western Michigan University's campus.
Kalamazoo floats $120M plan to pump floodwater back to river
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo Public Services Department is working on a plan, still in the early stages, for an estimated $120 million pump system to move stormwater from where it should not be into the Kalamazoo River. The project proposes to utilize a tunnel to direct excess...
Grand Rapids police warn homeless community amid homicide investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Homeless Outreach Team, also known as HOT, and the Grand Rapids Major Case Team are looking for additional leads in the Wednesday murder of Santino Ysasi, 46, and to spread awareness, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. “People in the unhoused community are...
1 Person Injured In A Car Crash In Plainwell (Plainwell, MI)
The Plainwell Department of Public Safety reported a car crash near Main street and Starr Road around 2 a.m. The car crash led to a gas leak, resulting in the evacuation of schools in Plainwell.
Lane Closures on M-43 between Delton and Gull Lake
The Michigan Dept. of Transportation (MDOT) says motorists will encounter road work on M-43 in the Delton/Hickory Corners area on Thursday 10/20 & Friday 10/21. Daily (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) lane closures for road work are scheduled between Orchard Road and Sheffield Road.
Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop
CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man disguised as a police officer in Ottawa County. The suspect, in a car with overhead flashers and "police" on the side, pulled a 56-year-old woman over on I-96 westbound near 112th Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
