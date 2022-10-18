ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

City works to clean Kalamazoo River after liquid waste leak

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City crews are working to clean up the industrial liquids by Graphic Packaging International to the storm sewer and the Kalamazoo River, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Crews pumped liquid from the impacted storm sewer then pumped to the Kalamazoo Wastewater Reclamation Plant for treatment,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Gas leak causes school closings, evacuations

Plainwell schools were forced to close and some Plainwell residents were evacuated from their homes after a car accident damaged a gas main early Monday, Oct. 17. Plainwell Public Safety officers and firefighters were dispatched to the area of Starr Road (102nd) and Main Street after an area resident called 911 to report hearing a loud crash and then a loud hissing noise at approximately 2 a.m.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A cardboard recycling plant could be the source of a liquid waste leak in the Kalamazoo River Thursday morning. Between 1,500 and 2,000 gallons of waste spilled into the river via a storm drain on Pitcher Street, according to the City of Kalamazoo. It is believed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kellogg HQ improvements temporarily close portion of McCamly Street

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek drivers will need to find an alternate route if they're traveling on McCamly Street. As of Thursday, McCamly Street South from Hamblin Avenue to Jackson Street West temporarily closed because of ongoing construction to Kellogg's Headquarters front entrance, according to the city of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Crash on Main street causes traffic backup near Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers dispatched to an accident at West Main Street, just past Thompson Street, Tuesday. The crash occurred in front of the Dow Science Center of Kalamazoo College around 6 p.m. Downtown accident: Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue. It caused traffic...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

No injuries in crash between Vicksburg Schools bus and pickup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- No one was injured when a Vicksburg Schools bus carrying five elementary students crashed with a pickup. The crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at 36th Street and V Avenue. Vicksburg Schools staff said all of the students were checked by medical personnel and...
VICKSBURG, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo floats $120M plan to pump floodwater back to river

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo Public Services Department is working on a plan, still in the early stages, for an estimated $120 million pump system to move stormwater from where it should not be into the Kalamazoo River. The project proposes to utilize a tunnel to direct excess...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wbch.com

Lane Closures on M-43 between Delton and Gull Lake

The Michigan Dept. of Transportation (MDOT) says motorists will encounter road work on M-43 in the Delton/Hickory Corners area on Thursday 10/20 & Friday 10/21. Daily (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.) lane closures for road work are scheduled between Orchard Road and Sheffield Road.
DELTON, MI
WWMTCw

Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are looking for a man disguised as a police officer in Ottawa County. The suspect, in a car with overhead flashers and "police" on the side, pulled a 56-year-old woman over on I-96 westbound near 112th Avenue Thursday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Three arrested, accused of break-ins near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has responded to an increase in property theft near Western Michigan University. Now, public safety officers are battling with a recent string of break-ins. In court: Jury finds man guilty in shooting at a Kalamazoo strip club parking lot. Officers arrested...
KALAMAZOO, MI

