D.O.P.E | Dads Organizing for Public Education kick-off early voting at the Guilford County Courthouse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Black fathers, coachers, mentors, educators and leaders all rallied together to encourage the community to get out and vote Thursday. They gathered in front of the courthouse downtown to kick-off early voting in the Triad. If you are registered to vote, or even if you're not...
rhinotimes.com
Solving The Vacancy Problem In The GPD Is Simple
By not increasing the funding for the Greensboro Police Department (GPD), the City Council is stealthily defunding the police. The GPD has a huge vacancy problem, but the solution is simple – money. The GPD was the only department in the city that was cut during the budget process...
One student injured after three fights at Eastern Guilford High School
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — One student is injured after three fights broke out Tuesday at Eastern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said one fight involved four female students. According to GCSO, the fight started on a school bus on the way to school and continued as students arrived. A school resource officer broke up the fight and GCSO said no use of force was used. A female student did complain of an injury and was taken to a local hospital.
wfmynews2.com
Guilford County School district responds after multiple fights at multiple high schools
The fights were caught on video. The district said the students would be disciplined properly.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Greensboro, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Greensboro. The Northwest Guilford High School football team will have a game with Southeast Guilford High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.
rhinotimes.com
Data Shows Greensboro Has Worst Housing Shortage In State
The housing shortage, particularly the shortage in affordable homes, is a topic frequently discussed by the Greensboro City Council. According to an article in The Hill, the Greensboro-High Point market is doing worse at providing single-family homes than the peer cities in North Carolina covered by the study, but much better than cities in other parts of the country.
Man dies in the Guilford County Detention Center after ‘medical emergency’: sheriff’s office
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died in the Guilford County Detention Center after a “medical emergency” on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:15 a.m. on Thursday morning, an officer performing supervision rounds found 58-year-old Warren Broadhurst, of Greensboro, unresponsive in his cell. According to the GCSO, Broadhurst “had shown […]
Group of students lying about ‘armed intruder’ at Davidson County school caused lockdown, district says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown. The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.” Law […]
Guilford County residents make their voices heard as one-stop early voting gets underway
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — On the Southside of Greensboro, Brown Recreation center had a constant flow of voters in and out early Thursday morning. This location is just one of 15 early voting sites in Guilford County. You've got until Saturday Nov. 5th if you want to cast your...
Reidsville, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
chapelboro.com
Hillsborough Police Charge Efland Man in Overdose Death
The Hillsborough Police Department announced an arrest in a fatal overdose case on Friday afternoon, charging the man who allegedly sold drugs to the deceased. A release from the department said 36-year-old Walter Wrenn faces a charge of felony death by distribution in connection to a death from May 20 of this year. Wrenn, who is an Efland resident, was already incarcerated in the Orange County Detention Center on unrelated charges when the Hillsborough Police made their arrest.
Guilford County man missing for more than a month
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGH) — A 50-year-old man has been missing for a month in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office. Stuart Lee Carter, 50, was last seen on Sept. 20. He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 120 pounds. He was last wearing blue jeans with holes in them, […]
WXII 12
High School Playbook Week 10 (Part 1)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scores:. Reagan 17, Mt Tabor 0. East Forsyth 26, Glenn 0. Northwest Guilford 37, Southeast Guilford 10.
rhinotimes.com
Downtown Greensboro Has A Plethora Of Holiday Activities
Downtown Greensboro Inc. has a host of events to celebrate the holiday season in downtown Greensboro. The increasingly popular Festival of Lights is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 2, officially from 5:30 to 9 p.m., but many folks have been known to linger long after the event has officially ended. The Festival of Lights will include the community singalong, the lighting of the community tree in Center City Park, carolers, acoustic performances, a laser show and, of course, Santa.
U.S. 52 S. closed temporarily
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — U.S. 52 S. in Winston-Salem is closed on Thursday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. Starting at 9:00 a.m. the right lane of U.S. 52 S. between E. Hanes Mill Road and Patterson Avenue will be closed due to maintenance. The lane is expected...
WRAL
Worth the drive: Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro
RAMSEUR, N.C. — If you haven’t gotten your pumpkin fill this fall, there’s still time to get out to Millstone Creek Orchards near Asheboro to be immersed in pumpkin patches offering up the fruit (yep, pumpkins are fruit!) in all shapes, sizes and colors. Millstone Creek Orchard...
WXII 12
Lexington Barbecue Festival to return in-person after two years
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The annual Lexington Barbecue Festival returns after two years since the COVID-19 pandemic halted many in-person events. This will be the city's 38th festival, featuring music, activities for all ages, and, of course, barbecue-cooked foods. “It’s a real opportunity for us to highlight and showcase our...
Shots fired into home in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home in Winston-Salem on Thursday. Winston-Salem police arrived at Williamson Drive around 10 p.m. to find the home had been damaged from gun shots. No one was injured from the shooting. The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information...
thestokesnews.com
Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance
Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo) On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.
