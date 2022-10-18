Read full article on original website
Related
gotowncrier.com
American Heritage Nation’s Top Private School In Math Competition
With exceptional representation at the 2022 Mu Alpha Theta National Math Competition, American Heritage Schools is proud to announce that its Broward campus has ranked as the No. 1 private school math team in the nation and the Palm Beach campus as the No. 2 private school math team in the nation for the 12th consecutive year.
gotowncrier.com
CPR And Stop The Bleed Class In Wellington
Jeff Heinz and Fatou Benoit, fire safety specialists from the community education section of Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue, came to the Wellington Community Center on Friday, Oct. 7 to present a CPR and Stop the Bleed class to Wellington residents. They covered how to control and stop bleeding, the difference between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest, how to perform hands-only CPR and provided additional lifesaving information. To learn more, visit www.pbcfr.org.
veronews.com
Oktoberbest promises fun for the whole family
You know about all the fun and food at this weekend’s Vero Beach Oktoberfest. But in addition to adults enjoying the expected Biergarten with German beer served by “Mädchen” decked out in traditional dirndls, Bavarians in Lederhosen performing Schuhplattler dance, Rötkohl und Schnitzel, there will be scads of things for the young ones. There’s the Young Entrepreneurs market, which sets up its cooperative shop selling items to families. You’ll find artwork, crafts, baked goods, granola, handmade toys, organic pet treats and so much more. The Young Entrepreneurs market is part of the Kids Activities section of the Oktoberfest. That section includes slides and bounce houses, bubbles galore, glitter tattoos and face painting, pumpkin painting and more. The Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Admission is $5 general and free for children 12 years and younger. Free parking. For more information, visit VeroBeachOktoberfest.com or call 772-492-6105.
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village
The Hallandale Beach destination will transform into Sleepy Hollow for its annual nighttime fright fest October 29 The post Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park features art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking among other amenities.
cw34.com
Authorities say campus is safe after rumors of threat to Vero Beach High School
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rumors spread Friday morning regarding a threat to Vero Beach High School, but officials say the threat was a false alarm. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person on campus. Vero Beach Police and School Officials...
Teachers could lose license for violating 'Parental Rights In Education' law
Florida teachers could now lose their professional license if they are in violation of the "Parental Rights In Education" law, which critics call the "Don't Say Gay" measure.
Election season is in full-swing, Jupiter welcomes a new restaurant
It's Thursday again, and that means it's time for this week's news roundup of what's going on around Jupiter. It's election season! We've been putting together election previews for a few weeks at The Post. If you feel insecure or unsure about voting and the process of voting, we have plenty of stories to help you navigate that. There is a general election roundup here, with links to stories about each race. We want those who plan to vote to show up to voting sites confident and informed!
floridaweekly.com
Boat parade seeks entries
There are holiday parades and then there’s the boat parade. There’s nothing quite like it. The Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County has announced the 28th annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade and toy drive. Presented by the Compass real estate brokerage, the parade will benefit Toys for Tots and Little Smiles.
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 19
Carolyn J. Bradley, age 61, passed away September 28, 2022 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born July 6, 1961 in Vero Beach, Florida. Carolyn graduated high school at Vero Beach High School in 1979. She attended Florida State College (1979-1981) and studied Nursing School at Union University (1983-1985).
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
cw34.com
Teen suicide rates up in Florida, mother raises awareness for suicide prevention
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The number of suicides in the nation is increasing. More people are heading to the emergency room for suicide attempts and hospitalizations as it gets worse. In the state of Florida, suicide rates in 15-19 year olds went up by more than 40...
idesignarch.com
Romantic Coastal Dream Villa with Lush Courtyard Oasis
This elegant villa in Palm Beach, Florida is a dream home with an exterior that features barrel-tile roof and a bevy of Bougainvillea. Just steps from the ocean, this enviable piece of real estate epitomizes the splendor and grace of Palm Beach’s coastal living. Originally crafted by legendary architect...
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
High school football: Atlantic's big plays beat Dwyer for district title
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Atlantic clinched the 3M-District 9 title on Friday night, drawing even on record with the Dwyer Panthers following their 32-14 victory. The Eagles (5-3) and Panthers (5-3) traded blows in the first half, but it was Atlantic that demonstrated a propensity for the big play down the stretch, jump-started...
hometownnewstc.com
SLC Adoptable Pets
I am a six month old tortoiseshell calico girl who wants to be your baby. I am very loving and sweet but I want to be your one and only kitty. I’m looking for my first real home and I hope it’s going to be with you. My adoption fee is paid, so let’s fall in love.
floridaweekly.com
Flamingo Park announces holiday home tour
The Flamingo Park Neighborhood Association has announced the return of its Holiday Historic Home Tour, taking place 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Since the inaugural tour in 1991, hosts have opened their homes, decorated for the holidays, to visitors from all around South Florida. Two pandemic years have intervened since the 26th home tour in 2019.
Florida woman who operated nursing school accused of defrauding students out of $93K
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of setting up a fake nursing school and defrauding 37 students out of more than $93,000, authorities said. Michelle Renee Wimes, 33, of Vero Beach, was charged Tuesday with organized fraud of more than $50,000, according to a news release from the Vero Beach Police Department and an arrest affidavit from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.
‘I heard children screaming’: Florida neighbors seek answers after ‘inappropriate’ iguana shooting
Animal control officials in Florida are investigating after residents raised concerns about an incident where an iguana was shot repeatedly.
