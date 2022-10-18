Read full article on original website
Halloween Fest ’22 packs downtown Riverhead
Downtown Riverhead was packed for Halloween Fest ’22 yesterday. The day’s activities included coffin races on Griffing Avenue, trick-or-treating along Main Street, pumpkin painting and the grand finale, a big after-dark parade featuring all sorts of ghouls, goblins, zombies and monsters. Throngs of spectators jammed the sidewalks from Griffing Avenue to East Avenue to watch the parade.
New York Mac & Cheese Fest
Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall in Wantagh will be hosting a Mac & Cheese Fest on Sunday, October 23. This mac party for guests 21 and over features mac 'n cheese competitions as well as Don Q Rum tastings, hot sauce tastings, spicy mac eating contests, prizes, giveaways, and more.
Students create Nightmare on Main Street exhibit in Huntington
The spookiest month of the year signals the return of the Huntington Arts Council’s annual student exhibit, Nightmare on Main Street, a Halloween-inspired juried art exhibit for Nassau and Suffolk County students in grades 6 to 12. This year’s show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 15. “Our...
All Aboard The Polar Express Trolley Ride
North Fork Trolley is getting ready for the holiday season and preparing to transform to The Polar Express. Starting November 25, families can relive the magic of the classic story The Polar Express and board a one-hour trolley ride from The All Star in Riverhead to meet Santa. Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, the adventure will feature a conductor punching golden tickets on an entertaiment-filled voyage which will end at the “North Pole” where kids can meet Santa and enjoy hot chocolate, cookies, and a reading of the book The Polar Express written by Chris Van Allsburg. Passengers are encouraged to dress in pajamas to recreate an authentic experience.
Photos: Riverhead’s homecoming parade 2022
The Riverhead community celebrated Riverhead High School’s homecoming day with a parade along Main Street and Osborn Avenue to the football field on Pulaski Street. The theme of this year’s class float contest was “superheroes.”. RiverheadLOCAL photos by Denise Civiletti. The survival of local journalism depends on...
Sweetgreen Opens First Long Island Location in Garden City
On Tuesday, Sweetgreen opened its first Long Island restaurant in Garden City on Tuesday at 191 Seventh Street according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. For every meal sold on opening day, a meal was donated to Island Harvest to nourish Long Island families experiencing food insecurity. Island Harvest is one of Long Island’s leading food banks, distributing fresh produce and assisting thousands of Long Islanders daily through innovative programs and community partners.
History comes alive in downtown Riverhead: residents collaborate on virtual historical trail
New life is being breathed into the history of Downtown Riverhead with the launch of a new collaborative project. The Downtown Riverhead Historic Trail, a virtual and physical tour that tells the stories of the people who lived and operated businesses stretching from the Riverhead Free Library to the East Lawn building, is now complete.
Firefighters Contain Destructive Kitchen Fire At Westwood Restaurant
Firefighters kept a blaze that severely damaged a Guatemalan restaurant from spreading to the rest of a small shopping center in Westwood. The fire broke out in the kitchen and extended to the cockloft of Mi Flor Latin Cafe on Kinderkamack Road across from Kingsberry Avenue shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Man Arrested for Selling Fireworks in Hicksville Store
The Arson & Bomb Squad reports the arrest of a New Hyde Park man that occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:10 pm in Hicksville. According to detectives, Senthil Lakshamanan of 1005 North 1st Street, was placed under arrest during an investigation at Maharaja Farmers Market located at 265 South Broadway. Detectives discovered several open bins of fireworks for sale at this location.
Baby – Missing Orange & White Cat in Bay Ridge
Baby is a missing orange tabby cat in Bay Ridge. He was last seen on Saturday, October 15th. Baby is three years old and he is missing from Ridge and 84th/85th Street.
2 Hudson Valley Towns Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in America
As Hudson Valley locals, we are all well aware that we live in one of the most gorgeous regions in America. It can be argued that every town in the Hudson Valley adds to the beauty of our region. However, one national publication has narrowed down 2 cities as the 'Most Beautiful."
Port Jefferson Station – 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial In The Woodlands Section!
This home is move-in ready with a magnificent backyard with a Mountain Lake inground pool. Completely redone paver patio with a fire pit, granite kitchen with SS appliances, fully-finished basement with 8′ ceilings. 2+ car garage with plenty of off-street parking. Gas heat. $749,999 | MLS #3433195. For more...
Glen Cove ranked in top places to live
Glen Cove has a lot to offer, and it’s great to see our small city being recognized on a national level.”. It currently stands as 37 on the list and is New York’s sole representative on the personal finance website’s annual ranking. Atlanta, GA took Money’s top spot, followed by Tempe, Arizona, at No. 2, and Kirkland, Washington, at No. 3. Several New Jersey locations earned placement on the list as well.
Wanted for East Northport grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole merchandise from a store in East Northport this month. A man allegedly stole items from the Verizon store, located at 4000 Jericho Turnpike on...
Drugs that looked like candy sold at stores near schools on Long Island
Investigators say the stores packaged some of the narcotics as name-brand candy bars and advertised the drugs near the front door where children could see them.
Longtime Hempstead educator, civil rights advocate leads 134th annual Homecoming Parade
A beloved educator and civil rights advocate in the Hempstead community is leading the 134th annual Homecoming Parade as grand marshal.
Breakfast Chain is Eyeing North Jersey Among Latest Locations
Turning Point, the restaurant chain that serves “creative breakfast and lunch meals”, is coming soon to Paramus in Plaza 35. The brand is known for offering, breakfast, brunch and lunch, which also includes a rotating selection of seasonal specials. Menu items feature (View Menus) pancakes, waffles, toasts, benedicts,...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
Rockland County Openings & Closings
Shaking Crab – Nanuet (Permanently Closed) October 12, 2022 – After 37 years in operation, Marcello’s Restaurant at 21 Lafayette Avenue in Suffern will close its doors. The original plan to close in 2020 was delayed because of COVID. Marcello’s is offering a special gala on Dec....
